Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market worth $2.7 billion by 2025 – Increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in IHC, and the availability of reimbursement for IHC tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Opportunity: Increasing demand for personalized medicine

Personalized medicine for non-small-cell lung cancer patients has proven to be extremely effective, and its use is expected to increase in the future. Immunohistochemistry techniques support this approach to treatment decision-making by performing the most complete and accurate histological subtyping of tumors possible (supported by predictive immunohistochemistry and the assessment of relevant biomarkers). Moreover, the increased availability of immunohistochemistry assays that detect mutant proteins (e.g., BRAF V600E and IDH1 R132H) provides a helpful replacement and/or adjunct for molecular testing. These techniques are highly reproducible, entail reasonable technical and interpretation complexity, and are available at relatively lesser costs, making them valuable novel tools in modern cancer care. The development of multiplex and mutation-specific immunohistochemistry assays represents important innovations, which provide improved utility in the context of personalized medicine and targeted therapy. The PD-L1 IHC assay is currently being used in late-stage nivolumab clinical studies for multiple indications, including non-small-cell lung cancer.

North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market

North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market, followed by Europe in 2019. The growth in this regional market can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the IHC market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players operating in the IHC market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holding Corporation (Japan), Biocare Medical, LLC. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).