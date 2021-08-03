Proteomics Market worth $55.9 billion by 2026 – Increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2026 from USD 25.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. An increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine and drug discovery, is the primary growth driver for this market. In addition, the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing government funding, and technological advancements are also propelling the market growth.

Opportunity: Increasing prominence of nanoproteomics

The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several proteomics applications such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructured surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques. This has led to the emergence of nanoproteomics, a science involving the application of proteomics techniques aided by nanotechnology. This technique is utilized as a complementary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nanoporous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.

North America is the largest regional market for proteomics market

The global proteomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of omics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is also supporting the growth of this market

Key Players of Market:

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Luminex Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), QIAGEN Bioinformatics (Netherlands), Creative Proteomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Sengenics (Singapore), Biomax Informatics AG (Germany), MS Bioworks LLC (US), WuXi NextCODE (China), Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK), GENEWIZ (US), Biognosys AG (Switzerland), Bioproximity (Switzerland), MRM Proteomics Inc. (Canada), Integrated Proteomics Applications (US), Poochon Scientific, LLC (US), Proteome Factory AG (Germany), VProteomics (India), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), and Applied Biomics, Inc. (US).