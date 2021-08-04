Upcoming Reggae Star Wayne Dreadski to Release His New Music “Da Candyman” On September 24

Now satisfying the craving of his fans, the fabulous singer gives them something to get excited about

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Hip-Hop Reggae artist Wayne Dreadski has announced that he will release his latest number, “Da Candyman” this coming September 24, 2021. Dropping the news on Instagram to his global fans, the King of Dub Reggae has made his intentions clear — people deserve something to cheer about and his new music is going to give it to them. “There is nothing that unites people like music. Good music can even make people hug their mortal enemies because it has the power of love and passion”, said Wayne Dreadski on the forthcoming release of his latest track.

The world has started to open up venues for shows, games etc. A lot has been happening globally with the conclusion of continental soccer cups in Europe and Latin America, Olympics in Japan and many other games and music shows of a whole lot of artists across the world. This led Wayne Dreadski to get on his notebook and pen Da Candyman. It is the Real Wayne Dreadski style of music that keeps Hip-Hop fans hypnotized to his music and playing them on loop. Known for his exquisite style in both music and fashion, the passionate singer inspires millions across the world.

Many supporters love that his fan base is growing all over the globe. Hailing from humble beginnings, Wayne has come a long way in achieving all that he has, and it has been possible through the hard work, tears and sweat that he put into his talent. He loves to make music, and good ones that people worldwide will enjoy. He expressed great pleasure that venues are opening up for artists where people can enjoy live music and connect with their favorites once again. It’s always surreal for Wayne Dreadski to perform before a live audience who’ve come because they love him. He appreciates it, and keeps making wonderful music for them. Watch out for Da Candyman from Wayne Dreadski on September 24, 2021.

Wayne Dreadski is a popular Hip-Hop artist from Atlanta, GA. A one of a kind recording artist, he is the King of Dub Reggae. His latest track, Da Candyman, is going to release this coming September 24, 2021.

Visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/75JQfYFOfuA1oIhdirCaSR