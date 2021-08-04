Demand for Multimedia Switch Is Estimated to Witness a Volume CAGR of 4.2% During the Period of Assessment 2028

Fact.MR’s recent market analysis reveals a steady growth prospects for the automotive switches market based on thorough analysis of the prominent trends prevailing in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for electronic components in automobiles, growing preference for comfort and luxury in automotive interior and expansion of electro-mobility are important fillips of the automotive switches market identified in the report. Fact.MR’s study shows that the Demand for automotive switches is estimated to witness a volume CAGR of 4.2% during the period of assessment 2018 – 2028. A significant rise in vehicle production, increasing size of vehicle fleet and growing demand for auto parts is projected to contribute to the sales volume of 4,207.6 Million units of automotive switches by 2028 end.

The passenger cars segment in the automotive switches market is estimated to dominate the demand with over there-fifth share and 1.45x growth in sales volume through 2028. While compact passenger car sub-segment dominates the automotive switches demand, SUV sub-segment is estimated to grow at a prominent volume CAGR of 4.8% through 2028. Growing preference for sport utility vehicles and steady introductions of new SUV models can be attributed to this growth of the SUV sub-segment in the automotive switches market. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is estimated to present the most attractive demand in the electric vehicle type segment at a volume CAGR of 9.2% through 2028.

The report reveals that passenger cars demand in developing regions is likely to contribute to the rapidly expanding market for automotive switches. China is estimated to dominate the sales volume of automotive switches while capturing almost 30% of the global sales volume. India, in the South East Asia & Pacific region and other developing countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Turkey are estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Segments of the Automotive switches Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive switches market offers information classified into four important segments: switch, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

Vehicle

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-size Luxury SUV

Light Commercial vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Tractors

Forklifts

Two Wheelers Conventional Electric



Switch

Interior Control Switches AC Switch Assembly Light Module/Switches Multifunctional Switches Overhead console switch Multimedia Switch assembly Steering Switch Assembly Seat Control Switches Seat Heater Switches

Access Management Switches Power Window Switch Assembly Side Window Switches Door light Switches Ignition Switches Powerlift gate Switches Sun Roof Switches Back Carrier Switches

Powertrain & others Switches Reverse light switches Brake light Switches Automatic gear control switches Automatic Reverse Parking Brake Switches Hand Brake Switches Fork lifting Switch Module



Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

SEA & Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

In terms of value, Europe and China are expected to witness a neck and neck competition while capturing over half of the total global revenue collectively. In Europe, increasing sales of electric vehicles against the backdrop of stringent environmental regulations and emission standards are identified as prime fillips driving the European automotive switches market.

Growing focus of automakers in providing premium auto parts with the lower repair and maintenance requirement is projected to propel the growth of the OEM segment. As high-quality auto parts have low replacement frequency and long lifespan, growth of the OEM sales channel is estimated to capture over 90% of the total market share.

Owing to their indispensability in automobiles, automotive switches, particularly interior control switches are highly sought after. The report shows that the interior control switches segment will continue to capture the largest market share with the rising demand for interior luxury in automobiles. Demand for access management control switches segment is gaining traction with the new introductions of powerlift gate switch. Powertrain & other switches segment is projected to expand rapidly at 4.6% of value CAGR during the review period.

Fact.MR study reveals that although the demand for electronic components in the automobiles is increasing, upcoming age of autonomous vehicles is expected to limit the need for automotive switches during and beyond forecast. In addition, rapid adoption of driver assistance technologies and digital infotainment devices in cars is expected to show negative influence on the growth of the automotive switches market during the review period.

Stakeholders in the automotive switches market are focusing on improving the human-machine interface technologies and delivering a high degree of comfort and accuracy in their product offerings. Significant investments in R&D can be observed to implement IOT and other advanced technologies. The investments are aimed at accommodating increasing preference for electro-mobility and connectivity in transport solutions. Key players in the automotive switches market are actively engaged in innovation and product development to launch premium-quality automotive switches that are highly sought after by automotive OEMs.

