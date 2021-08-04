Lucintel Forecasts Organic Fertilizer Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the organic fertilizer market is projected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2026 from $8.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing consumption of organic food, favorable government regulations, and ease in availability of organic waste.

Browse 108 figures / charts and 81 tables in this 190-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in organic fertilizer market by source (plant, animal, and mineral), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others), form (dry and liquid), application (farming and gardening), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Cereals and grains market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on crop type, the organic fertilizer market is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the cereals and grains market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand of organic grains across the globe.

“Within the organic fertilizer market, the animal segment is expected to remain the largest source”

Based on source, the skin care segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of bone meal, blood meal, animal manure, and fish meal as they provide better nutrients.

“Europe will dominate the organic fertilizer market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to development in the field of organic farming and increasing demand for organic food products in the region.

Major players of organic fertilizer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., Tata Chemicals, Coromandel, National Fertilizers Ltd, Nature Safe, Hello Nature, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Perfect Blend, Midwestern BioAg, ILSA, and SusGlobal Energy Corp are among the major organic fertilizer providers.

