Lucintel Forecasts Exfoliating Active Ingredient Market to Reach $0.4 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the exfoliating active ingredient market is projected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2026 from $0.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing consumption of cosmetic products, growth in the skin care market, and rising demand for natural ingredients.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 200-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in exfoliating active ingredient market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Natural market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on source, the exfoliating active ingredient market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Lucintel forecasts that the natural market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic personal care products.

“Within the exfoliating active ingredient market, the skin care segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the skin care segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic skin related exfoliating cosmetic products.

“Asia pacific will dominate the exfoliating active ingredient market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growing awareness on exfoliating products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.

Major players of exfoliating active ingredient market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clariant, Croda, and DOW are among the major exfoliating active ingredient providers.

