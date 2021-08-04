Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market is expected to reach USD 11.88 billion by 2024. Fingerprint access control systems is a biometric access control system that allows an enhanced level of security than passwords or cards. It recognizes human beings through their physical uniqueness. The system reads the print of the finger and matches it against the stored image that has already been taken. The fingerprint access control systems market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Drivers

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the fingerprint access control system market are the rising demand for biometric solutions, growing demand from end-users, availability of innovative solutions and technological enhancement, and rising crime and terrorist activities. However, developing palm and iris authorization systems may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Fingerprint access control systems market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Fingerprint Access Control Product Outlook (USD Million, Thousand Units 2014 – 2024)

Optical

Capacitive

Pressure

Ultrasonic

Thermal

The optical sector accounted for the substantial market share of fingerprint access control systems and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rising use of electronic devices like smartphones. In addition, the capacitive sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Fingerprint Access Control Application Outlook (USD Million, Thousand Units 2014 – 2024)

Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Government

Military & Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

ZKTeco

Suprema Inc

NEC Corporation of America

Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Merkatum Corporation

Entertech Systems and many others

Regional Outlook

Globally, North America accounted for a substantial market share of fingerprint access control systems and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing penetration of solutions across consumer electronics and healthcare industries, high funding for banking & financial and military & defense sector, and technological enhancement. The United States is a major consumer of fingerprint access control systems in this region.

