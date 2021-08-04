Obesity Treatment Market Top Company Profiles, Distribution Channel Benchmarking & Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Obesity Treatment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Obesity Treatment Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2024. Obesity is a disorder wherein extra body fat gets accumulated to such amount that it may have adverse effects on health. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Key Players:

VIVUS, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan

Cousin Biotech

EnteroMedics

Ethicon ( Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic

USGI Medical, Inc.

Mediflex Surgical Products

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/obesity-treatment-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the obesity treatment market include increasing occurrence of obesity and type 2 diabetes, growing consciousness, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing market such as China, and India, technological advancement. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of consciousness towards availability of medication, and high cost of medicine. Obesity Treatment industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Drugs Outlook:

Combination Drugs

Appetite Suppressants

Malabsorption

Satiety

The “combination drugs” segment led the Obesity Treatment Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to increasing occurrence of obesity and the synergistic result of combination therapy in weight management.

Surgery & Devices Outlook:

Adjusting Gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch

Endoscopic Procedures

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

North America accounted for the major share of the Obesity Treatment Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes robust government funding and support, technical developments in this region, increase in childhood obesity rates, rising in obese populace, changing lifestyle, surge in membership for health clubs, and heavy R&D funds deployed to change rational and effective obesity treatment procedures. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/