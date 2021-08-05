ABM College Offers $500 Scholarships to Attendees at Open House

The $500 scholarship can be used towards any of the college’s programs.

CALGARY, AB, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — ABM College of Health and Technology is hosting an in-person open house for prospective students, family and friends.

The open house will take place on Saturday August 7th, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at #200, 112 28 Street SE in Calgary. The college is located near the Franklin C-Train Station.

Visitors to the open house can learn about the programs, talk to academic advisors of the college and tour the building to explore the campus and its facilities. They can also get detailed information and consult about financial aid, student services, and more.

Attendees who are interested in any of ABM College’s 16 certificate and diploma programs in the diverse fields of health, technology and business can receive a $500 scholarship to the program of their choice upon signing up. Anyone who registers for a program on the day is eligible to receive the scholarship, which they can use towards their tuition fees.

The college will also be providing vouchers to get a massage at the massage therapy clinic onsite, which can be used on the day of or on another day. It can also be transferable to other relatives or friends. Refreshments will also be available at the open house.

Programs offered at ABM College have intakes on a monthly basis, providing students with the opportunity to get started on their careers as fast as possible. Classes are offered in-person, virtually, or a combination of both.

ABM College hosts an open house every month at the Calgary campus location, with different incentives for prospective students to look forward to. The next open house will take place in early September.

About ABM College

ABM College of Health and Technology provides meaningful education which is focused on getting students hired. Founded in 2011, it is one of the leading private career training institutions in Alberta and Ontario. ABM College has provided domestic and international students with high-quality professional training with the right skill-sets to meet current employment market demand. With a particular concentration on the Health, Business & Technology sectors, ABM College is committed to ensuring students land their dream jobs and have long-term, sustainable careers. ABM College proudly maintains a high level of alumni employed within their chosen field, with student success being the key motivator.

ABM College is open to media requests and interviews.

For more information please call (403) 719-4300 or email info@abmcollege.com.

https://www.abmcollege.com/