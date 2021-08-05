Tips and Tricks for a Comfortable Kedarnath Yatra

Uttarakhand, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Kedarnath Temple is one of the most holy places for Hindus. Believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, one of the three gods in Trimurti and the destroyer of evil, this place is a symbol of peace and everything holy for many. Along with its religious importance, Kedarnath, Uttarakhand is also known for its mountains and rivers. Nature has graced the land of Kedarnath with beauty of all kinds. Every part of it is a marvel to look at and travelers visit this place from all around the world for its enthralling beauty. But before you start planning your trip to this land of Shiva, here are some tips to make you journey as comfortable and enjoyable as possible!

It is most feasible to visit Kedarnath in the month of October. The weather is pleasant, the sky clear and the mountains visible. You might want to plan your Kedarnath Trip on weekdays since weekends bring a lot of rush to this holy land.

The hotel rates are also reduced in this month since the peak seasons are already over. It is easier to offer prayers without waiting for hours on end and public transport and accommodation is easily available. Since, May-June is peak seasons you might want to avoid that for a less chaotic trip.

There are certain things you should carry with you to your trip. Jackets and sweaters are a must since the season is unpredictable and anyway hilly areas are cold most of the times. A woolen cap, muffler and gloves for more warmth. Carry your sunglasses and a good quality sunscreen for protection from excess heat from sunlight.

A medical kit would be recommended in case of any minor injuries. Hilly areas are famous for their unruly path and crookedness. Sports shoes would be the best option of footwear for travelers as you usually have to walk a lot in Kedarnath.

Trip to Kedarnath involves a lot of trekking therefore; make sure that you keep your baggage as light as possible. Good boots are also necessary for trekkers to have a comfortable and enjoyable journey. Make sure these shoes/boots are not slippery and have strong enough hold to carry forward in the snow.

Carry some light snacks like chocolates, dry fruits and biscuits to eat at regular intervals. Anything heavy would make it difficult for you to keep walking and might even make you sick. A moderate size water ball is also essential. You can refill it at regular water points.

Buy a BSNL sim card for your yatra as there is a very good possibility that none of the other networks will work in Kedarnath. BSNL will provide you with maximum connectivity and ensure that you can contact anyone at any point of time.

If you’re carrying a camera, make sure you have extra batteries as the beautiful view of Kedarnath will not let you keep your camera down for even a minute. To ensure that you have pictures to look back on for every moment of this surreal trip, don’t forget batteries no matter what!

In case you have respiratory problems or high BP problems you might want to sit this one out. Kedarnath tour package is all about trekking and enjoying the nature along the way. This trip is strenuous and mostly recommended to people with great physical health. Of course, there are palki or ponies to take you anywhere you want and there’s a facility of helicopter to drop you off till Kedarnath if you really want to visit this dham. But walking is unavoidable so a medical checkup before the trip is highly recommended.

Even people with perfect health are suggested to practice yoga or some other form of exercise to prepare for this journey. Maybe start walking a few months before to increase your stamina for the trip.

Sarees are a no-no for this journey. In fact, any kind of clothing that gets in your way or is uncomfortable to walk in should be avoided. Salwar Kameez, lowers, kurtas or any loose clothing with space to breath and walk-in would-be prefect.

Once you reach Kedarnath, accommodations are hard to find especially in peak time. All of them are usually full and advance bookings are highly necessary until and unless you want to spend the night by the side of the temple.

Try to visit the Kedarnath Temple before 3 Pm as after that the temple gates are closed for visitors. They are opened again at 5 Pm but there’s much more rush and longer queues in the evening hours.

Try to start your journey quite early in the morning. The more you delay the harsher the will be and that will slow you down considerably. While if you start early the rush will also be less and you will feel less tired while trekking.

Do not forget to do a bio-metric registration before travelling to Kedarnath as instructed by the Government of India. In case you do forget you have the alternative of registering at Sonprayag.

There are mules and porters available to help you carry your stuff. Before hiring one, check their official ids to avoid getting duped. Also, remember to check their prices online first to avoid paying more than listed.

Lastly, do not forget to carry some cash in hand. Online payment might not work always. Don’t forget you tickets and photo identity proof either. You will not be allowed to enter certain places without that.

News about the Kedarnath floods in 2013 has instilled fear in a lot of people regarding their own safety. But we are happy to inform you that reparations are underway and the route has already been changed keeping everyone's safety in mind.

