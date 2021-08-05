Netscribes achieves ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certification for Quality Management and Information Security

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Netscribes “https://www.netscribes.com/”, a global data and insights firm, today announced that it has successfully completed the ISO 9001:2015 (QMS) and ISO 27001:2013 (ISMS) certification audits without a single nonconformance. Among the services covered by the certifications are Netscribes’ Analytical services and Insights and Data solutions. This essentially entails:

• The information security management system across its Mumbai, Kolkata, Gurugram offices

• Information related to all corporate functions including information technology, software development, and business operations

• All supporting functions, such as sales & business development, administration and human resources

The certifications offer a thorough validation of the privacy and information security management (PIM) systems employed by the company, proving its compliance with leading industry best practices. These accreditations also verify Netscribes’ various quality management principles, customer centricity, top management involvement, and the approach employed to consistently outdo its quality benchmarks.

“As a global data and insights firm, Netscribes strives for excellence across every business aspect. We deal with sensitive business information and wanted to independently verify that our processes and systems are best in class,” said Sourav Mukherjee, founder and CEO of Netscribes. “These certifications are an indication of the rigorous quality standards and processes we have in place to provide superior services to our clients and partners. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 help us ensure that our decisions are evidence-based and that we are fostering and maintaining a culture of continual improvement while benchmarking with the best of firms worldwide.”

Netscribes’ clients and partners can continue to trust its robust internal and external information security practices that demonstrate an unwavering commitment across all aspects of data security. These accreditations also serve to streamline the company’s business processes to ensure its customers receive the highest service quality.

Poised by this milestone, the firm continues to redefine its people and processes, to keep ensuring high-quality, error-free deliverables, along with timely and transparent communication. Looking ahead, Netscribes aims to outperform its current benchmarks in providing reliable data and insights that help its clients transform information into business advantage.

To know more or schedule a consultation, contact us.

About Netscribes

Netscribes is a global data and insights firm that uses data to meet the sales, marketing, innovation, and customer engagement needs of some of the world’s largest organizations. The company specializes in gathering data from varied sources, translating it into meaningful information, insights, or content, and using it to enhance customer journeys. Over the last two decades, Netscribes has helped both Fortune 500 companies, as well as high-potential startups, leverage data to tackle disruption, understand evolving customers, and accelerate business growth. To learn more, please visit www.netscribes.com.