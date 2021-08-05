Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework & PESTEL Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market size is expected to value at USD 1.8 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the prevalence of ocular diseases and recent technological advancement in diagnostic techniques. In addition, increasing demand for optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices to carry out diagnosis of cardiology, dermatology, oncology and other type of disorders favor the market growth in upcoming years.

Key Players:

Afga Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Imalux Corporation

Michelson Diagnostics

Novacam Technologies Inc.

OPTOPOL Technology S.A.

Topcon Medical Systems

Thorlabs Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/optical-coherence-tomography-oct-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the optical coherence tomography market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 11.2% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market. Additionally, optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices are essential to perform advanced imaging and diagnostic for ophthalmology, thereby propelling market demand, in the recent years. Alterations in optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices to enhance their performance and design modification has led to vast set of applications in the areas of dermatology, cardiology and others. Such wide range of applications of the optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Adoption of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging and diagnostic devices by cardiologist in order to locate and treat coronary artery disease is expected to play critical role in the robust growth of optical coherence tomography (OCT) industry in the near future. The recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector coupled with development of novel products& techniques to perform tissue imaging and endoscopy are anticipated to foster market growth in the upcoming years.

Introduction of hybrid technologies by industry participant and increase in the research & development activities in North America and European region coupled are anticipated to stimulate market growth in the years to come. Advent of optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) devices is expected to improve overall resolution and isolation properties of diagnostic images. Increasing adoption of optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) devices offer 3D imaging, thus helping healthcare professionals to isolate the region of interest during critical surgical procedures. These factors are expected to boost market expansion in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dermatology

Regional Insights:

The optical coherence tomography (OCT) industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North American and European region have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical & medicine sector, increasing in the research & development activities in the region, expansion of hospitals and laboratory facilities, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the optical coherence tomography (OCT) market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising healthcare expenditure, strong economic growth in the region and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/