Conductive Polymers Market Technology Overview, Growth Restraint Analysis & Forecast Report, 2024

The global Conductive Polymers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Conductive Polymers Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2024. Organic polymers are insulators in their original form and a few conducting polymers have single and double bonds that comprise aromatic rings such as anthracene, thiophene, and pyrrole that are connected to each other across carbon-carbon single bonds.

Key Players:

Covestro

3M Company

Celanese Corporation

Solvay

SABIC

KEMET Corporation

Polyone Corporation

Heraeus

Premix Group

Enthone

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Eeonyx

Growth Drivers:

The conductive polymers market is highly driven by rise in demand for high-performance and lightweight products. Other features like enhanced chemical resistance and strength have enlarged the market demand in the global scenario. Applications segment for conductive polymer market include chip packaging, sensors, plastic transistors and display materials. End-user applications include batteries, capacitors, and actuator sensors, solar cells and solar sensors.

Product Outlook:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyphenylene Polymer (PPP)-based Resins

Polycarbonate (PC)

Intrinsically Conductive Polymers (ICP)

Nylon

Application Outlook:

Actuators & Sensors

Anti-Static Packaging

Batteries

Capacitors

Solar energy

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Geographical segmentation for conductive polymers market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions register a positive rate of market growth owing to rise in foreign direct investments, mainly in the industrial manufacturing sector. Heavy industrialization in the APAC sector in the past years have resulted in a significant change in the technological use to raise the production of goods.

Major industries witness rapid developments on the technological front comprising electronics and automotive for which polymers are extensively used. North American and European market have gained a significance in the global market due to increase in R&D activities by key players and government support. The key players in the conductive polymers industry include 3M Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay S.A., The DoW Chemical Company, RTP Company, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Premix Oy, and Covestro AG.

