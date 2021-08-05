Collagen and Gelatin Market worth $1,083 million by 2026 – Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth in Collagen and Gelatin Market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, rising number of surgeries coupled with growing geriatric population, and investments in R&D. However, the availability of efficient and reliable substitute biomaterials is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue: The global collagen and gelatin market is projected to reach USD 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The orthopedic segment dominated the collagen and gelatin market in 2020:

Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of 37.5% of the collagen market and 41.5% of the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes.

GROWTH DRIVER: Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds;

Diabetes is an important target indication—it can increase the incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, requiring treatments and incurring exorbitant medical expenses. Nearly 25% of diabetics in the US develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while ~15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The increasing prevalence of DFUs is expected to drive the demand for regenerative medicine products like grafts and matrices. Thus, fueling the market growth.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The collagen and gelatin market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC market is driven by rising geriatric population in Japan and China, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growth in the number of people suffering from pressure ulcers.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The Key players in the collagen and gelatin markets include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).

Integra LifeSciences offers innovative solutions, including leading regenerative technologies, specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedic solutions. Its products are used for treating burn and deep tissue wounds and repairing the dura mater, nerves, and tendons. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies business segment offers soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, collagen products, and small bone fixation & joint replacement solutions. The company’s leading position in the collagen market is attributed to its strong global footprint through distributors and agents.

