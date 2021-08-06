Forage Analysis Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The global forage analysis market was valued at USD 494.4 million in 2017; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018, to reach USD 661.1 million by 2023. The objectives of the report are to define, segment, and estimate the size of the global market. Furthermore, the market has been segmented on the basis of forage type, target, livestock, method, and region. The report also aims to provide detailed information about the crucial factors influencing the growth of the market, strategical analysis of the micro markets, opportunities for stakeholders, details of the competitive landscape, and the profiles of the key players with respect to their market share and competencies.

The key players in the forage analysis market include SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Cargill (US), CVAS (US), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Dodson & Horrell (UK), Cawood Scientific (England), Servi-Tech (US), DairyLand Laboratories (US), Dairy One (US), Minnesota Valley Testing Laboratories (US), and Massey Feeds (UK). These key players focus on various business strategies such as acquisitions and agreements & expansions to improve their market presence and product portfolio. SGS and Eurofins Scientific are the top two companies in the forage analysis market, based on their product offerings and geographic presence.

SGS is involved in inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services. Globally, the company operates through a network of more than 2,400 offices and laboratories across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company offers its services across nine major industries through its nine business lines including consumer & retail; agriculture food & life ; oil, gas & chemical; minerals; industrial; government & institution; transportation; certification & business enhancement; and environmental health & safety. It offers forage analysis under its agriculture and food segment. The company majorly focuses on expansion as its growth strategy. For instance, in June 2018, the company expanded its analytical capacities in São Paulo, Brazil, offered under good laboratory practice (GLP).

Eurofins Scientific is an international group of laboratories that provide testing and support services to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agricultural, and consumer product industries as well as governments. Globally, the company operates through 400 laboratories in 44 countries. The company has a strong footprint in Europe, North America, and South America, with a growing presence in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through its major divisions, which include food & feed testing, biopharma services, agroscience services, agro testing, clinical diagnostics, cosmetics testing, consumer product testing, forensic services, environmental testing, genomic services, medical devices, Eurofins technologies, and REACH services. It offers forage analysis under its food & feed testing division. The company focuses on acquisitions and expansions as its growth strategy. In January 2018, the company acquired Craft Technologies, Inc. (US), which provides analysis of nutrients, vitamins, carotenoids, bioflavonoids, and phytochemicals. With this acquisition, the company is looking forward to expanding its offerings in food & feed and forage testing in the global market.