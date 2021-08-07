Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Felton, California , USA, August 6 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Professional service automation (PSA) software Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Professional service automation (PSA) software Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Professional service automation (PSA) software Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights

The global professional service automation (PSA) software market size was valued at USD 6.65 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 14.39 billion by 2024. PSA solutions are used for refining operational visibility and process efficiency in services and project-driven organizations. The PSA market is projected to witness huge demand on account of changing the business model of enterprises over the forecast period.

Essential functions of PSA software characteristically comprises automated time & billing, project management capabilities, and resource management. These systems additionally provide powerful and consistent dashboards and reports offering management the crucial information they require making informed decisions. Some of the other advantages of PSA systems include project usefulness, better client satisfaction, enhanced estimating capability, as well as reduced revenue leakage. All the aforementioned advantages of PSA software are expected to boost demand amongst the service companies over the next eight years.

Small and medium sized organizations bank on spreadsheets to capture expense, time and manage resources. SMBs lay emphasis on solutions which facilitate streamline and automation processes. Businesses using customary tools for commercial purposes, for instance, spreadsheets are likely to provide growth opportunities over the forecast period. This solution decreases complete administration expenditure as a result of the lesser manual, error-prone spreadsheets, and expensive data re-entry. Increasing IT budget of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are predicted to drive market growth.

Solution vendors have added features including opportunity and project management proficiencies for the sustenance of deal capture, project delivery, and resource scheduling. The major market players have incorporated functionalities such as graphical reporting, support for a range of mobile devices, dashboards, and assimilation with chief social channels to the prevailing solutions. This is expected to improve products and gain a competitive edge.

Application Insights

Technology companies held more than 40% of the overall income share in 2015 and it is also predicted to carry on their domination in terms of market size by 2024. This solution is utilized by legal firms, marketing firms, consulting firms, and communication industry. Rising attractiveness of these tools amongst marketing and communication companies is projected to increase implementation over the next eight years. The growing reputation of social media and digital marketing is also forecasted to fuel marketing & communications business in the future.

Deployment Insights

There exist two methods for deployment used by the market participants who include cloud and on-premise. Of these, cloud-based solutions hold the chief share in the market, whereas, on-premise solutions are predicted to lose their revenue share over the next eight years on account of the need for low costs of investments. However, rigid regulations by the government for protecting the information stored on the cloud are anticipated to hamper its growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Europe and North America are projected to be the foremost regions in the global PSA software market over the next eight years as a result of the early adoption of software. In 2015, the Asia-Pacific market for PSA software accounted for more than 18% of the global revenue. It is also projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2016 to 2024. Growing implementation of these solutions by SMEs is forecasted to boost the regional growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Market Share Insights

The prominent players in the global PSA software market include ChangePoint, FinancialForce.com, NetSuite OpenAir, Tenrox, Autotask Corporation, Clarizen, Panview, Deltek, Inc., Appirio, Inc., ConnectWise, Microsoft Corporation, Projector PSA, Compuware Corporation, and Oracle.

Companies such as ConnectWise, Harmany PSA, and Autotask Corporation source their product offerings to fulfill the requirements of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Moreover, several new players are anticipated to foray into this space in the near future. The most efficient initiatives adopted by the key industry players to improve their technological proficiencies as well as gain quick access to the emerging markets include strategic mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.

