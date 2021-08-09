Remington College Lafayette Campus moves to new location

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College always strives to add new and valuable offerings for students, faculty and staff. The Non-Profit College is now doing that with a new campus location.

The campus is now located at 4021-A Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Ste. 100A in Lafayette. The space allows for in-person classes and hands-on labs while still helping Remington College support online learning and hybrid classes.

“We are proud to have served many students in this community,” said JoAnn Boudreaux, Director of Campus Administration. “We’re excited for how this new location will continue to support our students as they work toward their career goals in the way that is most convenient for them.”

Remington College Lafayette Campus offers hands-on trade school diploma and degree programs in a variety of fields, including computer-aided design and drafting; facility maintenance; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; medical assisting; medical office administration; pharmacy technician; database management and administration; and restaurant, hospitality and retail management.

Operations were not disrupted during the move.

Remington College is a non-profit college with 12 campuses throughout the United States. The college has had a Lafayette campus since 1998.

For more information about Remington College Lafayette Campus, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/lafayette/.

