Group Futurista’s “The Future of Digital Customer Experience 2.0” Webinar.

Group Futurista, the leading global events, has announced its "Future of Digital Customer Experience" 2.0 webinar on 12th August, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers discussing the latest trends in customer experience. It aims to help companies understand the importance of a good CX strategy in contemporary times and how it can be their new marketing battlefront.

With the onset of the pandemic, the importance of digital CX has become even more pronounced as the majority customer bases of many brands and companies shift to an online platform. It is necessary to ensure that even after such a shift, that customers remain feeling valued and understood.

In 2018, 50% of customers said that their experience was influential in their decision to purchase (or not purchase) a product or service. In fact, companies that value customer service see additional revenue growth of 4% to 8%. This is why you need a great digital customer experience strategy to foster a satisfied customer base. A study conducted by Microsoft also discovered that a particular website may start losing customer traffic to its competitors if it takes more than just 250 milliseconds to load.

About TrustPilot

Trustpilot is a leading online consumer review platform. In these times of distrust, their mission to be a universal symbol of trust has never been more important. They are a place where everyone’s voice can be heard and consumers and companies can come together to continuously share reviews, collaborate and improve. Companies interested in more detailed analytics of their reviews can opt for the premium features where they get both a detailed analysis and the opportunity to filter the reviews of their company on the platform.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia and Government organizations at a global level.

