Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2024

The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2024. Atmospheric water generator (AWG) is a temperature driven machine that relies on the level of humidity present in the air. The factors that propel the growth of the atmospheric water generator market include increasing demand for product in large scale industries such as oil & gas, paper, and steel, growing urbanization in the nation, changing consumer lifestyle, infrastructural growth in developing countries, and rising industrialization. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high capital cost. Atmospheric water generator industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Cooling condensation
  • Wet desiccation

The “Cooling condensation AWG” segment led the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market include technological advancements and low cost. Based on range, the AWG industry could span 100L-250L, 20L-80L, and 500-3000L.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

The “Residential” segment led the market of atmospheric water generator in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Dew Point Manufacturing
  • WaterMicronWorld
  • Watair
  • Water Maker India Pvt. Ltd
  • Island Sky Corporation
  • Atlantis Solar
  • Air2Water LLC and many others

Atmospheric Water Generator Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE

