Nitrogen Separation Application Will Contribute Massively To Growing Size Of Air Separation Module Kit Market

Air Separation Module Kit Market – Introduction

Industrial gases such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, etc., have been widely used commodity chemicals in a number of industries such as metallurgy, chemical processing, and electronics.

The air separation module kit has been extensively used in the inerting system for the generation of the commodity chemicals inside the fuel tanks, which in turn decreases the level of oxygen and offsets the risk of explosion.

Air Separation Module Kit Market – Novel Developments

The air separation module kit market remains highly competitive, owing to a large number of partakers focusing towards fulfilling the demand generated from the end-users, which has further boosted the sales prospects of their products.

Key strategies adopted by the significant players include strategic merger and acquisition, productive collaboration, agreements, diversification of portfolios with new product launches, and business expansion.

The significant players operating in the air separation module kit market include Honeywell International, Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., UBE Industries Ltd., FujiFilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Atlas Copco AB, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Evonik Industries, and Generon LLC.

In May 2018, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. entered into a productive agreement with Royal Dutch Shell with an aforethought to obtain access to the patent portfolios for the gasification of biomass & coal and to share the patent rights of residue & biomass gasification. This step will further expand the offerings of the company in synthesis gas.

In April 2017, Honeywell International won a contract from Dangote Oil Refinery for offering technology licensing, critical equipment, and design services and look after the development of the largest single-train refinery. According to the agreement, Dangote will be able to access Honeywell’s processes such as RFCC, CCR Platforming, Butamer, Penex, and Unicracking, which will enhance the performance of the refinery.

In 2016, Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC entered into an agreement with Maoming Petrochemicals Co., a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. which states that the company will make a hefty investment of US$ 45 Mn for the development of a novel air separation module kit that boasts the per day oxygen production capacity of nearly 850 tons.

Europe to Remain a Leading Air Separation Module Kit Market

Western Europe has been witnessing an imperative demand for effective air separation module kit from the natural gas processing plants for the separation of hydrogen among other applications.

In addition to this, rising penetration of air separation modules as a dependable substitute of the customary air separation technologies is anticipated to simultaneously offer lucrative growth opportunities to the air separation module kit market in the upcoming years in this region.

Following the growth footsteps of Europe, North America is envisaged to hold promising growth prospects for the air separation module kit market, on the back of the large concentration of industries that demand effective air separation technologies, which is fulfilled by the significant players operating in this region.

Air Separation Module Kit Market – Segmentation

The air separation module kit market can be segmented on the basis of:

Construction Type

End User

Application

Air Separation Module Kit Market Segmentation – By Construction Type

Depending on the construction type, the air separation module kit market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Hollow Fiber Module

Spiral Wound Module

Plate and Frame Module

Air Separation Module Kit Market Segmentation – By End User

Based on the end user, the air separation module kit market can be classified on the basis of:

Chemical

Petrochemical, Oil, and Gas

Food and Beverage

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pollution Control

Other Industrial

Air Separation Module Kit Market Segmentation – By Application

Nitrogen Separation from Air

Oxygen Separation from Air

Olefin-Paraffin Separation

Carbon Dioxide Capture

Methane Separation from Biogas

Hydrogen Recovery and Separation

Removal of Acid Gases from Natural Gas

