Keep Track Of Competitors’ Social Media Ads- Introducing Advanced PowerAdSpy

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdspy, the prominent ads intelligence platform, has again come up as a sweeping tool by constantly rolling out upgrades for the past few months. With a compelling ads database and unique free pricing plan, PowerAdSpy attracts potential users more than ever.

The end motive of PowerAdspy is to help struggling advertisers, media managers, and brands in fetching out ad details, prominence of active campaigns alongside crucial market data for successful competitive research analysis.

While discussing achievements so far, the company’s head of product research and development officer said, “ We are amazed to see that PowerAdSpy continues to add more users to its existing audience base. However, overall features have gotten advanced lately to make it more capable of standing from the robust competitors.

“Right from ads filters to native ads spy tools, we have improved the whole nine yards for a better experience and looking ahead for further enhancements.”



PowerAdSpy keeps on the motive of providing affordable spy tools to everyone. With just a plan of $49/ month, advertisers complete access to features that include: (on Facebook)

Advanced keyword search. Ads searching based on engagement ratio, likes, relevancy, etc. Bookmarking of ads.

Over the past few months, PowerAdSpy is also getting fame across worldwide marketers on the grounds of a free plan where interested folks don’t even need to share credit card details. The sessions last for a complete 15 days.



Glimpses of company’s pricing:-

Free- $0

Basic- $49

Standard- $99

Premium- $149

Platinum- $249

Titanium- $299

Palladium- $349

In summation, PowerAdSpy is a complete ads spy solution available at an affordable price. The dominant platform works on top 8+ social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, GDN, LinkedIn, and so on. On the other side, it feeds in ads from over 100 companies to provide users with relevant ads databases. Altogether, PowerAdSpy comes out to be excellent in all its aspects.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is a fully-fledged social media ad intelligence tool, having a powerful database of ads. Established in 2016, the platform has been gaining immense popularity across the globe. Poweradspy is already a renowned tool, but it aims to become an industry leader. Get detailed information at https://poweradspy.com.