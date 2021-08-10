Plant-based Meat Market Insights and Upcoming Future Growth By 2027

Felton, California , USA, August 10 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Plant-based Meat Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Plant-based Meat Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Plant-based Meat Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global plant-based meat market size is estimated to arrive at USD 13.8 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 19.4% CAGR, in the period of the forecast.

Increasing acceptance of vegetarian eating habits between fitness aware clients, particularly in the developed nations, is projected to impel the expansion of the market for plant-based meat, during the period of the forecast. Rising concerns about the Greenhouse Gas (GHG), produced by the procedures of the meat business, in addition to the animal wellbeing, accompanied by the support of public figure for the vegetarian eating habits, are estimated to boost the demand for the plant-based meat foodstuffs, in the market. Mainly, the plant-based meat is used up in the Hotel/Restaurant/Café (HORECA) subdivision.

The crucial companies of the industry are working together with the restaurant chains as well as the fast-food establishments, to encourage the acceptance of their foodstuffs. For example, fast-food junctions, like Subway, Burger King, and MacDonald’s are introducing new-fangled vegetarian meat foodstuffs, to take the advantage of the industry, which is dominated by the fitness aware clients.

Due to the increasing concerns of the end users about the usual meat goods, after the eruption of Covid-19 pandemic, plant-based meat burgers are expected to show the stable expansion. These categories of burgers hold low down fat and gluten stuffing that formulate them, extremely preferential merchandise, between the fitness aware persons.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Plant-based Meat: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Plant-based Meat: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Plant-based Meat: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Plant-based Meat: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Plant-based Meat: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Plant-based Meat: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Plant-based Meat: Manufacturers Company Profiles

List of Key Players of Plant-based Meat Market :-

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

Vegetarian Butcher

Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Quorn

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Tofurky

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

S Kraft Foods, Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc.

Trader Joe’s

Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)

Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)

Ojah B.V.

Moving Mountains

Eat JUST Inc.

LikeMeat GmbH

Gooddot

OmniFoods

No Evil Foods

Dr. Praeger’s sensible foods

