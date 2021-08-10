Facial Tissue Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Facial Tissue market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Facial Tissue

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Facial Tissue. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Facial Tissue Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Facial Tissue, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Facial Tissue Market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for folded tissues. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of folded tissues manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the folded tissues market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Folded Tissues Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global folded tissues market is segmented on the basis of the fold, pricing range, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Fold

Folded Tissues with V-Fold

Folded Tissues with M-Fold

Folded Tissues with Z-Fold

Folded Tissues with C-Fold

Pricing Range

Economic

Premium

Ultra-Premium

Application

Facial Tissue

Wet Tissues

Wrapping Tissue

Toilet Paper

Pocket Tissue

Paper Towel

Others

End Use

At Home

Away From Home

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Grocery Stores

Wholesalers/Distributors

Discounters & Dollar Stores

Online Sales

Other Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than the addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

The folded tissues market has been witnessing a moderate growth rate over the past 5 years on the back of price pressure, heightened competition, trending premiumisation of brands & private labels across the regions. The overall sales of folded tissues was pegged at more than US$ ~45.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow 1.4x times over the forecast period (2020-2030). The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a huge supply-demand gap of folded tissues due to heightening demand for health and hygiene products coupled with complete lockdown in potential coronavirus hotspots.

Furthermore, increasing number of household buyers and per capita consumption of folded tissues has presented market entry opportunities to several domestic players. These players are now offering cost effective products to attract potential consumers. Based on the aforementioned factors, the global folded tissues market is projected to play a pivotal role for new revenue streams and amplified profit margins across the value chain.

Key Takeaways of Global Folded Tissues Market:

Currently, tissue papers segment accounts for a leading market share, with around 60% share in the global folded tissues market. The segment is estimated to witness a decline in its share owing to increasing demand for folded tissues for facial and hand cleaning solutions.

Increasing digitization, coupled with rising penetration of e-commerce, is anticipated to make online sales segment a high potential market with a CAGR growth of ~6% over the forecast period.

In 2019, out of per million dollar spending on folded tissues worldwide, North America accounted for more than 1/4th of the overall spending share. High annual per capita consumption of more than 22 Kg which is more than double of the global average annual per capita consumption was the factor behind the leading share of North America.

Emerging regions in global folded tissues market including South Asia, Latin America and MEA are projected to grow at a higher digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing consumer consciousness and purchasing power coupled with expansion of business footprint of key manufacturers are likely to provide a huge momentum to growth of these regions.

The global folded tissues market is poised to witness a positive u-shaped growth curve between 2019 and 2022 and expected to witness a significant demand during this period owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Premiumisation of private labels and brands and emerging trends across the retail & consumer goods sector is anticipated to highly impact the demand of hygiene products such folded tissues in coming years, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Giants on Path to Find Collaborative Value Addition, Says Fact.MR

The global folded tissues market includes some of the key industry giants, but tier 2 and other players have also maintained their customer base and operating margins at regional and domestic levels. Tier 1 players, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, and Procter & Gamble Co. cater to around two-fifths of the total demand in worldwide folded tissues industry. Currently, industry frontrunners and niche players are focusing on obviating some of the key challenges such as fierce competition, collaboration with local players, and supply chain disruptions to retain market hegemony and gain organic growth rate in coming years.

