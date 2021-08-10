Automotive Bellows Market Are Expected To Witness High Demand Over Forecast 2028

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Bellows market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Bellows market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road).

For OEM Automotive Bellows market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler). For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.

Automotive Bellows Industry – Research Report Objectives

Automotive Bellows Market: Introduction

In present times, bellows are considered to be essential part of an automobile, particularly employed in the steering and suspension system. The job of the bellows is to resist the compression by the force and provide an excellent cushioning effect. There are several types of bellows.

Among them, folding bellows are preferred for automotive and buses, whereas, corrugated type bellows are preferred in monorails and light rail vehicles. Automotive bellows finds its vital application in protecting, covering, and enhancing the service life of various machine parts, such as lead screws, spindles, shafts, guide ways, pistons, cylinders, and more from dust and other foreign particles.

Competitive landscape

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive bellows market include:

Jefferson Rubber Works, Inc.

Sigma Polymer Industries

BOA Holding GmbH

Witzenmann GmbH

Vibracoustic

Hyspan Precision Products, Inc.

Precise Industries

Trinity Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd

Automotive Bellows Market: Dynamics

Increasing automotive production and vehicle parc is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive bellows market. Explosive automotive growth, particularly in some regions, has considerably contributed to the spurring growth of various local and international bellows companies.

The increasing demand for good weather-resistant, heat-resistant, oil- and grease-resistant, and dust-resistant bellows in the automotive industry is expected to contribute to the global automotive bellows market in the coming years.

Automotive Bellows Market: Regional Outlook

The changing focus of the automotive industry to technological trends, including the electrification of mechanical components and autonomous driving is estimated to propel the demand for advanced automotive components in the market across the globe.

This, in turn, is estimated to fuel the demand for automotive bellows during the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry, particularly in the emerging countries (China, India, ASEAN) of the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for automotive bellows during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars in North America and Europe, respectively, is expected to project significant growth opportunities for automotive bellows manufacturers in the near future. The increasing demand for transportation vehicles for the construction and oil & gas industries in the regions of Latin America and Middle East and Africa, respectively, is expected to fuel the demand for automotive bellows in the coming years.

Automotive Bellows Market: Segment

The global automotive bellows market has been segmented by material, vehicle type, sales channel, and product type.

On the basis of material, the global automotive bellows market can be segmented as:

Silicone

EPDM

Nitrile

Neoprene

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive bellows market has been segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of product type, the global automotive bellows market has been segmented as:

Cross-ply Bellows

Axial Bellows

Cross Axial Bellows

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive bellows market has been segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

