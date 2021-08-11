Business Organization Seeks Innovative Industry Experts to Join Others in Speakers Network

Westchester County, NY, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Networking for Professionals, an influential business association located in New York has announced that they have developed a new online network platform for professionals and entrepreneurs from all industries to showcase their expertise, knowledge and skills for the opportunity to attract other event planners and organizers for speaking engagements in the Speakers Network.

Westchester Networking for Professionals is known for partnering with industry experts on a regular basis to offer its business community creative educational events and workshops on business growth and development topics. Members of the Speakers Network will have a professional online profile to position themselves as an industry authority to attract event planners and organizers from all over the world seeking the expertise for speaking engagements.

Event planners and organizers will have the ability to search the Speakers Network directory for the best experts on a variety of topics such as marketing, strategic business development and leadership, technology, and so much more.

Westchester Networking for Professionals is calling innovative industry experts and leaders to become a member of the Speakers Network to give their speaking careers a boost and get connected with those seeking their expertise, resources or services.

As members, they will receive an attractive professional profile that will feature their contact information, a brief bio, list of expert topics, past engagement links and other links, videos, books, and testimonials.

“The Speakers Network is an expansion of our other network services and programs, to provide our business community another opportunity to gain visibility and exposure for their business and individual brand-awareness”, says Theresa Todman, Founder of Westchester Networking for Professionals.

All areas of expertise are welcome to join the Speakers Network. To learn more about Westchester Networking for Professionals Speakers Network and how you can join, visit their website at https://www.wnfp.org.

About Westchester Networking for Professionals

Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is a business networking association dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs develop, prosper and grow. Whether you’re a startup company, emerging business or individual looking for ways to network with like-minded professionals, gain additional exposure, expand your business or/and increase your company’s brand awareness and credibility; WNFP can offer affordable opportunities to help create a positive impact and advancement in your business interests and personal quality of life to take you to the next level.