New Book by John Sweeder – Untethered Balloons: Poems

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by John Sweeder – Untethered Balloons: Poems

“Untethered Balloons: Poems is a delightful collection of poetry drawn from the imagination of a life well-lived. Through deep reflection, clever wordsmithing and a sense of nostalgia, the poet offers vivid renderings of his personal experiences that provide insight and evoke a wide range of emotions. Prepare for a colorful journey that will leave you feeling…untethered.”—Maria Taney, member of the Jersey Cape Writers

“In his first collection, Untethered Balloons: Poems, Sweeder explores themes as diverse as seashore impressions and Christmas, school days and retirement, faith and death. With a generous use of the language and a particular talent for alliteration and metaphor, Sweeder packages his messages in a variety of forms, including haiku, prose poem and villanelle. If John Sweeder’s life adds up to [nothing] more than words, the gift he has shared with lovers of words is considerable.”—Eva Feeley, Survivors of Snake Bites

“From the opening poems which pull readers gently into the vibrant world of a beloved seaside town, to the closing poems which tenderly reflect on life and death and what constitutes meaning for a person’s existence, this book is a celebration of the human experience. Readers will find a kindred spirit in John Sweeder.”—Marya Parral, poet and lead facilitator of the Jersey Cape Writers

“With a keen eye for detail and a deep appreciation of the ubiquitous phrase “down the shore,” Sweeder captures life on the beach or boating on the bay with rich imagery and highly concentrated language.”—by Antoinette Libro, Ph.D., award-winning poet, editor, and arts consultant.

A poet and memoirist, John has had poems published in Adelaide Literary Magazine, Burningword Literary Journal, Shantih, Haiku Journal, River Poets Journal, Ancient Paths Online, and The Opening Line Literary ‘Zine, among other venues. A Finalist of the Adelaide Literary Award for Poetry 2018 and 2019, and Semi-finalist in in the 2019 Willow Run Poetry Book Award, John is listed in Poets & Writers Directory of Poets &Writers. John has also self-published Breathing through a Straw: A Memoir for Baby Boomers and Neurotic Catholics at https://jsweeder.wordpress.com/ and Faith Genes for the Blue Jean Generation: A Self-help Memoir at https://www.amazon.com/Faith-Genes-Blue-Jean-Generation-ebook/dp/B07BH84DY1 (2018).

Title: Untethered Balloons: Poems

Author: John Sweeder

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351929

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 134 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.