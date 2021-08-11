International Fire Protection Acquires Atlanta Sprinkler, Welcomes New President, Opens New Office & Launches New Website

Madison, AL, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — International Fire Protection (IFP) is a multi-million-dollar, full-service life safety company comprised of multiple district offices located throughout the Southeastern United States. IFP, a member of the APi Group, Inc. family of companies, is ushering in a new era of changes with the acquisition of Atlanta Sprinkler, the opening of a new office location, a new president, and the launch of a new website. These changes are bringing growth, expansion, and new energy to the company in 2021.

International Fire Protection proudly welcomed Jerry Allen as its new president in 2019. Jerry began his career in fire protection in 1990 and joined the APi Group family of companies in 1995 at Western States Fire Protection. In 2005, Jerry became the Area Manager for Western States’ Austin, TX office and brought it from a struggling operation to a leading branch office. Jerry accepted a position as the President of Delta Fire Systems, Inc. in 2015. While at Delta Fire, Jerry created a ten-year growth strategy, redefined the organization’s mission, vision and values, and successfully piloted an ERP rollout for the APi Group while growing revenue and improving profitability. Jerry is bringing his success and experience at Western States Fire Protection and Delta Fire Systems to drive growth and positive change at International Fire Protection for years to come. With new leadership and fresh energy, IFP created a new purpose and vision for the company and updated our core values. In addition, we celebrated 30 years in business and look forward to serving our customers and communities in the next 30 years!

IFP acquired Atlanta Sprinkler, a fire protection company based in Winder, GA. Atlanta Sprinkler was founded in 1983 and provides sprinkler system installations, fire pump service, sprinkler service, fire protection inspections, and fire extinguisher service to customers in the Atlanta area.

In 2020, International Fire Protection expanded to the Miami area with a new office location in Sunrise, FL. IFP’s Miami office location is a full-service life safety company offering installations, inspections, testing and repairs for a variety of fire sprinkler, suppression, and alarm systems. International Fire Protection has 12 office locations across Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Arkansas.

International Fire Protection has launched a new website in June 2021. The new website was designed to make it easier for customers to understand the services provided by IFP as well as give customers the opportunity to schedule inspection and service calls and get in contact with the company. IFP’s new refreshed website features a user-friendly design, replacing the outdated look of the old website.