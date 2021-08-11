The CMM Group to Feature Its Products and Services at Converter’s Expo

De Pere, Wi, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Experts from The CMM Group will be available to discuss their air pollution control and energy-saving process ovens and dryers that support global sustainability and net zero initiatives. In addition, the CMM Group will feature its unique pizza cheese pre-melter oven. The CMM Group will be in Booth 95 on the Upper Level in the Legends Room.

The CMM Group will promote its highly reliable air pollution control systems including regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs) and catalytic systems for control of industrial air emissions or odor abatement. Energy recovery systems are available as a feature on new oxidizers, ovens and dryers, or can be added to existing equipment to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The experienced team at The CMM Group can help their customers meet ESG standards, extend equipment life and improve performance with retrofit, rebuild, repair and upgrade services.

Also featured will be its high productivity, custom-designed ovens and dryers for curing, baking and drying, each tailored to meet customer requirements. The CMM Group will promote its pizza cheese pre-melter oven that reduces waste during the manufacturing process and ensures product consistency and appearance, especially during the transportation and distribution phase.

The CMM Group is continually developing preventive maintenance and support services for its own air pollution control and oven equipment as well as equipment provided by other suppliers with best-in-class aftermarket support to ensure minimal downtime and maximum efficiency.

About The CMM Group

