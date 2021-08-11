Character Building Programs For Kids In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Engaging kids in character building programs from an early age helps them turn into responsible and caring adults. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas offers a variety of after-school programs that focus on developing their characters and life skills.

About The Club

The club was formed in 1964 with the aim of providing a safe place for youngsters to learn new skills and develop their overall personalities. At present, it is spread over 25 sites and 8 communities in Central Texas. It is committed towards providing its members with a world-class experience under the guidance of responsible and qualified adults.

Character Building Programs

  • Goals for Growth (8-12 years): Career awareness, social service, club involvement, skill development, school improvement and personal improvement
  • Junior Staff (13-18 years): Develops interpersonal skills, sense of community responsibility and work ethic
  • Keystone Clubs (14-18 years): An ultimate teen program for community service, academic success and career preparation
  • Million Members, Million Hours of Service (6-18 years): Fun projects for community engagement
  • Torch Clubs (11-13 years): Meets special character-development needs of adolescents
  • Youth of the Year (6-18 years): A premier youth recognition program aimed at comprehensive leadership development

Reasons To Join The Club

  • Provides a world-class experience
  • Encourages members to make a difference in their local community
  • Participants develop leadership and communication skills
  • Provides opportunities for planning and decision making
  • Provides a strong foundation for good character and integrity
  • Teaches and encourages youth to lead healthy and productive lives
  • Prioritizes the safety and well-being of its members
  • Provides a safe and fun-filled environment for kids
  • A 24 hour toll-free child safety hotline
  • Staff members are continuously trained and supervised
  • Also provides academic success and healthy lifestyle programs
  • Tickets and sponsorship opportunities

For more information about programs offered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, you can call at (254) 699 – 5808 or visit 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also log on to https://www.bgctx.org

