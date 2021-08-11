Character Building Programs For Kids In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Engaging kids in character building programs from an early age helps them turn into responsible and caring adults. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas offers a variety of after-school programs that focus on developing their characters and life skills.

About The Club

The club was formed in 1964 with the aim of providing a safe place for youngsters to learn new skills and develop their overall personalities. At present, it is spread over 25 sites and 8 communities in Central Texas. It is committed towards providing its members with a world-class experience under the guidance of responsible and qualified adults.

Character Building Programs

Goals for Growth (8-12 years): Career awareness, social service, club involvement, skill development, school improvement and personal improvement

Junior Staff (13-18 years): Develops interpersonal skills, sense of community responsibility and work ethic

Keystone Clubs (14-18 years): An ultimate teen program for community service, academic success and career preparation

Million Members, Million Hours of Service (6-18 years): Fun projects for community engagement

Torch Clubs (11-13 years): Meets special character-development needs of adolescents

Youth of the Year (6-18 years): A premier youth recognition program aimed at comprehensive leadership development

Reasons To Join The Club

Provides a world-class experience

Encourages members to make a difference in their local community

Participants develop leadership and communication skills

Provides opportunities for planning and decision making

Provides a strong foundation for good character and integrity

Teaches and encourages youth to lead healthy and productive lives

Prioritizes the safety and well-being of its members

Provides a safe and fun-filled environment for kids

A 24 hour toll-free child safety hotline

Staff members are continuously trained and supervised

Also provides academic success and healthy lifestyle programs

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities

For more information about programs offered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, you can call at (254) 699 – 5808 or visit 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also log on to https://www.bgctx.org