Ye Ali Signs Management Deal with Underground Hits Productions and (PM) Pacific Music Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Underground Hits owner D.B. Baldwin and (PM) Pacific Music Inc’s Prince Howard team up to manage producer, songwriter and artist Ye Ali. Howard and his team including Gia Williams, co-owner of (PM), Chief Operating Officer, and President of A&R, and Anthony Truss, co-owner of (PM), President of Business & Creative Affairs, will handle the day to day activities.

“Ye Ali is one of the most prolific producers that I’ve met,” says Baldwin, “Ye has his pulse on what’s hot and happening today. His music production skills are incredible, his writing skills are second to none and the previous Traphouse Jodeci projects show his creativity beyond measure.” Ye Ali’s production credits are impressive having produced and wrote for Chris Brown, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Roddy Rich, Eric Bellinger, Joyner Lucas, Fetty Wap, Chika, WiFisFuneral, and JAHKOY.

Prince Howard is the founder of Pacific Music Inc specializing in Publishing, Management, Marketing, Consulting, and Administration. His roster of clients are generous as he has been appointed the Director of A&R: MIME Music Publishing. Howard brings his publishing experience to the table and will continue to seek opportunities for Ye Ali in the writing and production world. “With a client like Ye, we are making sure every opportunity to write and create are sought out and strategically planned for his career.”

Underground Hits Productions specializes in Marketing, Management and Film. In 2020 UHP worked directly with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, assisting in securing opportunites for the only African American driver in the sport.

Ye Ali is preparing to release his new project staying on pace with the previous Traphouse Jodeci release. Both Williams and Truss who formerly held a position at Sony/ BMG, will be assisting in positioning Ye Ali’s project, which was coproduced with Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter Troy Taylor. Ye Ali will be making a digital footprint in today’s music providing what listeners and fans are longing to hear.

