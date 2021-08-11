Hosiery Garments Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hosiery Garments market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hosiery Garments

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=121

The study offers a granular assessment of various regional markets for hosiery and offers their revenue contributions, year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growths in the historical period, and CAGR projections over the forecast period of 2017–2022. Various evaluations and assessments of the hosiery market are covered in 14 chapters, excluding the last section on Disclaimer. All the revenue and volume figures are in US$.

Growing prevalence of leg disorders and injuries has revved up demand for hosiery products across the healthcare industry. In addition, increasing need to prevent muscle damage in the sports industry is predicted to impact growth of the global market of hosiery in the upcoming years. According to a recently published report, the global hosiery market will register a steady CAGR growth during the forecast period, 2017 – 2022.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Increasing prevalence of leg disorders such as schlerotherapy treatment has revved up demand for hosiery products across the healthcare industry. Moreover, growing prevalence of leg injuries and muscle damage is predicted to boost demand for hosiery products across the fitness industry. Due to these factors, the global market of hosiery is projected to witness considerable growth during the predicted period. Consumption of compressed hosiery products is high in the sports industry due to growing risks of leg injury, blood clots, and muscle damages globally. Fitness professionals and athletes prefer wearing compressed hosiery products as compared to cotton socks as it could lead to blood clots, trap moisture, and blisters. These factors are expected to contribute towards global market growth of hosiery throughout forecast period.

Socks to Remain a Leading Segment

Body stockings among other products is predicted to witness a relatively high CAGR growth in the global market of hosiery throughout 2022. Compression stockings is projected to reflect the second highest CAGR growth in the global market of hosiery during the predicted period. Socks among other products is projected to represent the highest revenue growth, representing over US$ 5,000 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2022. The stockings segment will represent the second highest revenue growth among other products in the global market of hosiery by 2022 – end.

Women will represent a leading segment in terms of demographics in the global market. Consumption of hosiery products will remain relatively high among women. This segment will reflect the highest growth in terms of revenue by the end of 2017. However, the men segment is predicted to reflect the highest CAGR in the global market of hosiery throughout 2022. Women among other segments is projected to reflect the second highest CAGR in the global market during the predicted period.

The economic price range products is projected to represent a value of over US$ 9,200 Mn in the hosiery market globally by the end of 2022. This segment is predicted to witness the highest revenue growth in the global market. Mid-range among other price range segment is predicted to reflect the second highest revenue growth by 2022 – end. The super-premium range among other prices will register a relatively high CAGR growth in the global market through 2022.

APEJ to Represent a Leading Market

APEJ among other regions is projected to represent the largest market for hosiery products globally. Consumption of socks and stockings is predicted to remain high in the APEJ hosiery market throughout 2022. In terms of demographics, women segment in APEJ is projected to contribute significant towards growth of the hosiery market during the predicted period. This segment is projected to reflect the highest revenue growth in APEJ market through 2022.

Critical Tracking of Competitive Landscape

The report drills into the strategic dynamics of the hosiery market and takes a closer look at key strategies, winning imperatives, and consolidation strategies by emerging and established players. Some of the prominent players operating in the hosiery market are

