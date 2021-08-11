Targeted Drug Delivery Type Is Expected To Be The Dominant Segment, Capturing Half Of Global Drug Delivery Systems Market

“The global drug delivery systems market has a promising future ahead, on the back of rising incorporation of technological advancements. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated research and development of new drug delivery systems to inhibit the proliferation of the novel coronavirus strains in the human body-FACT.MR Analyst’s Viewpoint:

The global drug delivery systems market shall register an upswing, expanding at a strong CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Rising incidences of severe chronic and infectious diseases over the past five decades has boosted demand for drug development.

The WHO estimates that over 70 million individuals have been infected by deadly diseases such as HIV. Such trends have naturally pushed healthcare practitioners to develop enhanced drugs and their delivery systems.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shall heighten prospects of drug delivery systems. As the number of infections increase exponentially every day, hospitals and clinics are facing extreme shortages of essential medical equipment such as respirators and ventilators.

To address this shortage, leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies have accelerated production of essential drug delivery systems. The easing of lockdowns and social distancing measures is expected to restore production cycles to a significant extent, leading to better output and addressing acute shortfalls in the supply of drug delivery devices and systems

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Technological Insights:

Several advancements have been made in the field of drug delivery systems. The most significant of them is the incorporation of three-dimensional printing (3D-printing). 3D-printing is a unique prototyping drug delivery technology. It can easily overcome problems associated with the delivery of less water soluble potent drugs, peptides and multi-drugs.

The technology can produce solid dosage forms with multiple drugs and excipients, complex internal geometries, variable diffusivities and densities. Similarly, electronic drug delivery drug systems are gaining huge traction in the market.

Global Drug Delivery Systems: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global drug delivery systems market with detailed segmentation on the basis of delivery system, route of administration, application and region.

Delivery System

Intra Uterine Implants

Pro-drug Implants

Polymeric Drug Delivery

Targeted Drug Delivery

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Transdermal

Ocular

Nasal

Topical

Application

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Diabetes

CNS

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Delivery Type Insights:

The targeted drug delivery type is expected to be the dominant segment, capturing nearly half of the global drug delivery systems market, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% across the forecast period. Application of nanotechnology is a key growth determinant for the segment.

Insertion of nanoparticles helps penetrate the targeted tissue in a much better manner. These particles are easily absorbed by cells, facilitating efficient drug delivery. Another popular technique is that of microneedle drug delivery.

The polymeric drug delivery segment is anticipated to be the second-most lucrative, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% across the forecast period. The popularity of this delivery type is attributed to its efficiency in localized drug delivery in large amounts.

Polymeric drug delivery is especially helpful in treating chronic conditions such as cancer, especially solid tumors. It also has a lower toxicity rate. The polymeric drug delivery segment shall capture more than 1/3rd of the global drug delivery systems market during the forecast period.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Application Insights:

In terms of application, the oncology segment shall expand the fastest, at a CAGR of 7.5%, accounting for a market share of more than 1/4th. The CNS segment is the second-most lucrative, capturing more than one-fifth of the global drug delivery systems market and expanding at a rate of 6.9%.

Increasing prevalence of cancers such as leukemia, brain tumor, colon cancer, stomach cancer, etc., have boosted the demand for advanced drug delivery systems in the oncology segment. Increase in demand for advanced medication for several neurological disorders such as dementia, epilepsy and neuroinfections is expected to boost the CNS segment.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Manufacturers

The existing global drug delivery systems market is highly competitive, attributed to the presence of multiple local as well as global manufacturers of drug delivery products. The market is characterized by extensive research efforts and technological advancements. Investment in R&D to develop new grade drug delivery products and addressing complications, concerns and side-effects of their usage characterize the intense rivalry amongst market players.

Some prominent manufacturers in the market include, but are not limited to, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG.

Novartis AG recently acquired a patent in February 2020 for the development of thermogelling peptide delivery systems which are injected as fluid sol at ambient temperature via an injection. The company also manufactures the ZYKADIA for the treatment of non-small lung cancer.

The company also manufactures Binocrit, a medicine to treat symptomatic anemia associated with chronic renal failure among adults as well as pediatric patients. Pfizer, Inc., another prominent market player, provides the iSecure, ABBOJECT and CARPUJECT syringe systems. Additionally, it also offers IV drug delivery systems such as the ADD-Vantage ADDaptor delivery system.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global drug delivery systems market in 2016, accounting for almost two-fifths of the market share. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, retaining the same market share and expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%.

However, Asia-Pacific shall present credible growth opportunities, growing at the rate of 7.8% across the forecast period and accounting for more than 1/5th of the global drug delivery systems market.

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, government efforts to spread awareness about such diseases, increased research and development operations and introduction of advanced drug delivery technologies shall augment the North American market.

Prevalence of acute disease such as tuberculosis and pneumonia in countries such as India and China along with favorable reimbursement policies for leading drug delivery manufacturers shall drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Global Drug Delivery Systems Market:

The scope of the global drug delivery systems market is expected to leverage amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As the rate of infection is accelerating rapidly on a daily basis, hospitals need to accommodate the ever-increasing number of patients. This has resulted in a demand-supply gap, with regard to the availability of important medical delivery systems like respirators and inhalers to the patients.

Fortunately, leading market players are accelerating the production of these devices and minimizing the disruptions in the demand-supply equation. The recent easing of lockdowns in countries such as India have enabled manufacturers to restore their production capacities to a very large extent.

This factor is poised to address any shortfalls which may have occurred in the past several weeks. Consequently, production of respirators and inhalers shall increase, enabling healthcare providers to accommodate more patients.

Besides, delivery system techniques such as emulsions are being heavily tested as a possible approach towards the eradication of the coronavirus. It is believed that emulsification-based drug delivery systems reduce water compounds, an ideal condition for viruses to survive. The technique is not without limitations, however, and healthcare practitioners are doing their best to address these limitations.

Moreover, key market players such as Novartis AG are responding efficiently to the pandemic. The company has recently announced plans to initiate a Phase III clinical trial to study the effects of the canakinumab monoclonal antibody in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia. Likewise, Pfizer, Inc., has put together a team of leading virologists, biologists, chemists, clinicians, epidemiologists and vaccine experts to accelerate the development of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine program, BNT162.

