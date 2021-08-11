Car Fuel Filter Market Is Anticipated To Grow With Modest CAGR Of 2.8% To Value Of Almost US$ 440 Million

The Fact.MR report anticipates the car fuel filter market to grow with a modest CAGR of 2.8% to a value of almost US$ 440 million by the year 2022.

Introduction

Booming economic growth in emerging markets has culminated in nations committing big bucks towards self-sufficiency in all aspects, particularly the automotive industry that is one of the clearest signs of a nation’s economic development.

As the desire for personal mobility increases, consumers may be concerned about the fuel quality that is used in their vehicles. In addition to this, increasing governmental regulations pertaining to stricter emission norms is predicted to benefit the car fuel filter market.

The advantage for car fuel filter makers is that their product will be necessary irrespective of the fuel direction the market veers in – be it petrol or diesel – making the long-term prospects extremely bright in the car fuel filter market.

A fuel filter is a fuel line filter that automatically screens out rust and dust particles from the fuel and it is usually in cartridges that contain filter paper.

Fuel filters are now in almost all types of combustion engines and they serve a critical role in tight-tolerance engines. Fuel filters need to be maintained regularly and they improve performance considerably, making them vital in a combustion engine.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Spin-on Fuel Filters

Inline Fuel Filters

Cartridge Fuel Filters

Nylon Fuel Filters

In-tank Fuel Filters

Universal Fuel Filters Sales Channel OEM

OES

IAM Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars Fuel Type Diesel Fuel Filters

Gasoline Fuel Filters (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Strong economic growth across emerging markets has put them firmly on the path of achieving developed market status in the next few decades. This will surely lead to an automotive boom in these countries which should directly benefit the car fuel filter market. Car fuel filters are required in passenger cars, LCV, and HCV vehicles and also in respect of both petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. In addition, stricter governmental norms concerning vehicle emissions will make car fuel filters the need of the hour as no manufacturer would wish to incur the costly fines for flouting guidelines along with the huge damage this causes to their global image. Fact.MR’s report offers detailed analysis about the global car fuel filter market for the period 2017-2022 and offers actionable insights on future market direction.

Close Competition between Spin-on Filters and Inline Fuel Filters

The market opportunity is likely to be similar in the spin-on filter and inline fuel filter segment as both have a revenue share of more than a fifth of the car fuel filter market. The spin-on filter segment is on track to be worth more than US$ 100 million by the end of the forecast period.

Europe contributes more than a quarter of the revenue in the car fuel filter market for the spin-on filter segment and companies would be advised to focus their energy on this continent.

While the continent is also a strong market for inline fuel filters, APEJ is projected to record a strong CAGR and it could even become larger than Europe in the long term on account of a massive population that seeks out personal mobility coupled with strong economic growth.

Competitive Analysis of Car Fuel Filter Market:

The car fuel filter market report has profiled some of the companies involved in the car fuel filter market and a few of them include

Freudenberg & Co.

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

and Donaldson Company Inc.

Nylon Fuel Filters Could be the Dark Horse in the Car Fuel Filter Market

At present, nylon fuel filters comprise less than a sixth of the car fuel filter market in terms of revenue. However, there is a possibility that large investments into this promising material could make it much more important in the longer term. Europe and APEJ are the only two regions that are estimated to be worth more than US$ 15 million by the end of 2022 and companies are advised to take this into consideration while devising their business strategies.

IAM Segment Considerably Larger than Either OEM or OES Channel

The IAM segment is substantially larger than the OEM and OES channel combined and has more than half the revenue share in the car fuel filter market. The IAM segment is poised to grow to just under US$ 252 million in 2022 and it wouldn’t be surprising if companies decide to target this segment over other sales channels in the car fuel filter market.

