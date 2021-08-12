New Study: What are the Key Challenges Faced by the Dryer Vents Market Players

The study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. The Growth of Dryer Vents market is huge, SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Dryer Vents Market in Numbers

The global dryer vents market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 360 million by the end of 2019. Adoption of online and offline laundry services has been observed to be gathering visible traction over the recent past, which is likely to remain key factor boosting the sales of dryer vents.

Prominently driven by the paradigm shift of the laundry industry, from manual process to automation, the global dryer vents market is projected to record a progressing CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2019-2029.

North America accounts for ~50% revenue shares in dryer vents landscape, and continues to maintain the lead.

Lucrative opportunities are likely to emerge in North America, underpinned by the strong presence of a large number of self-service laundry businesses in the region.

The impact of ‘customization’ trend on the dryer vents market has been notable as it complements the desired functionality for residential and commercial systems, which will continue to open new avenues of growth for the stakeholders.

Competitive Landscape

While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.

The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as

Defleco ,LLC

Dundas Jafine Inc.

Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.

InOvate Technologies, Inc.

M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.

collectively accounting for ~30% revenue share. On the other side, the market in Latin America and Asia Pacific is operated by a large number of relatively small players. However, limited production capabilities and distribution networks of these players have restricted their significance at the global level.

In an effort to gain a competitive edge through versatile product offerings within a shorter timeframe, manufacturers are rigorously investing in R&D activities. Adoption of advanced injection molding processes has also been a trending strategy for the participants in dryer vents industry landscape. Hy-C Company, LLC offers ICC listed ‘Dryer Vent Made Easy (DVME)’ that completely eliminates the use of flex pipe and reduces the risk of dryer fires. In addition to diversify their product portfolios, a number of players in the dryer vents market are intensifying their focus on offering commercial as well as industry-specific installation and venting solutions.

Strategic acquisitions of the leading stakeholders in dryer vents market will also remain a key focus area for key market players. For instance, in 2017, MiTek Industries, Inc.’s M&M Manufacturing acquired Snappy Company, the US-based supplier of metal duct systems for the residential HVAC markets. Post this acquisition, both the companies declared that they are combining their manufacturing competencies and refocusing on their customer experience strategies. Moreover, the former has a strong distribution footprint, and continues to be the choice of customers for faster product delivery.

The Dryer Vents market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Dryer Vents market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

