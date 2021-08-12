Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market – Future Opportunities, Key Players, Industry Growth and Global Forecast to 2026

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is driven mainly by increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases and growing focus on personalized medicine.

North America dominates the global cell lysis market

The cell lysis market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell lysis market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the Growing stem cell and cancer research activities and the expanding biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries

Key Players of Market:

The major players in the cell lysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands).