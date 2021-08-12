Carnauba Wax Market Dynamics, Growth Prospects, Regional Estimates & Trends

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Carnauba Wax Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Carnauba Wax Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Commercially, carnauba wax is used for a wide range of applications in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and automotive sector. A few applications include chewing gums, candies, chocolate, confectionary sugar, polishing wax, and food coating.

Key Players:

FONCEPI- Comercial Exportadora Ltda.

Carnauba do Brasil Ltda

Brasil Ceras

Tropical Ceras Do Brasil Ltda.

Natural Wax

Pontes Industria de Cera ltda.

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.

Kahl GmbH & Co. KG

Norevo GmbH.

Koster Keunen Holland

The International Group, Inc.

Frank B. Ross, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The wax offers advantages such as durability, insolubility and versatility. It could be used in combination with tints and dyes to enable an everlasting polish. The applied wax does not flake off with time, though it may appear dull. The factors responsible for the growth of carnauba wax market include rise in adoption of eco-friendly products in the pharmaceutical industry and food & beverage industry. The food & beverage industry constantly witnesses innovation, which, in turn, is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Type1

Type 3

Type 4

Application Outlook:

Cosmetics

Food

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

North American and European markets are likely to gain a significant growth, as they are in the maturity stages. Rise in demand for automotive car waxes and automotive car care industry is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

APEJ regions are likely to grow at a dominant position owing to increase in industrialization leading to development of application industries in the region. Rise in demand for food coating agents is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The key players in the carnauba wax industry include Akrochem Corporation, Strahl & Pitsch Inc, Calwax, Koster Keunen LLC, Kahl GmbH & Co, and Frank B.Ross Co. Inc

