Organic Hair Color Key Players and Production Information Analysis

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of hair color across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of hair color during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.



Market Taxonomy By Product Permanent Hair Color Semi-permanent Hair Color Demi-permanent Hair Color Bleach-highlights Temporary Hair Color

By Nature Natural Hair Color Chemical Hair Color

By Gender Hair Color for Males Hair Color for Females Unisex Hair Color

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Hair Color Hair Color Sold at Specialty Stores Hair Color Sold at Departmental Stores Hair Color Sold at Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores Hair Color Sold at Salons Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Hair Color Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the hair color market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of hair color. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing hair color, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for hair color are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global hair color market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for hair color has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of hair color, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of hair color has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the hair color market. Prominent players operating in this space include Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal S.A, Avon Products, Inc., Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., Coty Inc., Combe Incorporated, Revlon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and Shiseido Company, Limited. 6 Key Highlights on Global Hair Color Market North America is expected to remain dominant in the global hair color market. By the end of 2022, North America hair color market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 800 million revenue. Owing to the presence of the major brands and rising number of startups providing various types of hair colors along with the at-home services are some of the factors resulting in the significant growth of the hair color market in North America.

Europe is expected to witness impressive growth in the global hair color market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Permanent hair color is expected to emerge as the highly preferred hair color product. Permanent hair color is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,300 million by the end of 2022.

Compared to chemical hair color, natural hair color is expected to gain more traction in the global hair color market. Accounting for nearly half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, natural hair color is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 600 million between 2017 and 2022.

Female hair color is expected to experience significant growth than the male hair color. By the end of 2022, female hair color is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,200 million revenue.

Sales of hair color through specialty stores is expected to be the highest. Accounting for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017, specialty stores are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 300 million between 2017 and 2022.

