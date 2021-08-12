EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027

Global consumption of EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients accounted for the market revenues worth US$ 4 Bn at 2018 end. As suggested by a recent Fact.MR report, it is highly likely that the EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market revenues will see a robust 6.7% yearly hike in 2019.

While a majority of shares are accounted by developed regional economies, the study also points to high growth potential of the market in developing regions. Fast-paced growth of the dietary supplements landscape and an incessant rise in the population together reflect a solid expansion ground for the EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market, within developing Asian economies.

Positive consumer perception about the health benefits of natural food additives is likely to propel the demand for natural EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market remains the key influencer enabling food manufacturers to bank on the integration of EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients in food products, to offer a soluble dietary fiber.

Witnessing the upward trajectory of the food and beverages industry equating the escalating inclusion of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market is set to spectate lucrative progress during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Rapid Consumer Shift to ‘Natural’ Ingredients

The demand for non-GMO food ingredients, such as EPA and DPA Omega-3 Ingredients, is observing an uptick on grounds of increasing awareness among populace regarding health-related concerns. This upward trend is motivating manufacturers to produce non-GMO certified products to their customers in the global food and beverage market.

Guardians and parents are showing preferential inclination towards non-modified functional ingredients, such as non-GMO certified products, due to high concerns about the ingredients mixed in the baby products available in the market. EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients are being increasingly utilized in dietary supplements to counter the risks of cardiovascular and heart diseases. Furthermore, it reverses the growth of atherosclerotic plaque while decreasing the levels of blood pressure.

With the ongoing innovation and customer trends, product developers are shifting to new devices and bioinformatics to remain in sync with food and beverage companies that require state-of-the-art ideas that can aid the market prosper at a pace. Food and beverage companies are also intensifying their focus on research and development activities to enhance the nutritional and multifunctional profile of food items, which offers high health benefits.

The ever-rising demand for naturally sourced ingredients is thus expected to result in the significantly high sales of EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredient-based products over the forecast timeframe. In addition, food and beverage ingredients that are natural and healthy are witnessing wide acceptance among buyers in several countries.

Segmentation

An end-to-end forecast on the EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market has also been propounded by the analysts, who have bifurcated the overall market forecasts into various categories.

Analysis as well as assessment of the price points as per region and various applications of EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients have been included into the research study. The study also discusses about various pricing strategies adopted by manufacturers operating in the EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market.

Based on Source, the global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market is segmented into:

Fish Oil

Algae Oil

Other Plant & Animal Oils

Based on Grade, the global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredients market is segmented into:

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Feed Grade

Soaring Demand for Essential Fatty Acids in Neonatal Care

Essential fatty acids (EFA), a vital component of the overall lipid supply, enhances cellular metabolism, muscle activity, and energy growth. EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients, primarily DHA, acts as indispensable precursors nourishing neonatal cognitive health, thereby gaining immense support from brands providing infant formula to meet consumers’ needs.

The rising demographic of working mothers has driven the demand for EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients in infant food, owing to the fact that working mothers look for alternatives living up to the nutritional value of milk. However, brands active in the infant nutrition space will continue to face considerable backlash from research studies that have come up with assertions about the futility of DHA- infused infant food.

Aging demographics and the following rise in prevalence of associated chronic ailments continue to indirectly trigger investments in preventative healthcare, which is further complemented by technological innovations shaping the healthcare industry. The progress of healthcare industry is backed by a multitude of factors, including emergence of personalized medicine and increased use of upgraded technologies, among others. This according to the report is likely to hold a positive impact on the growth of global EPA and DHA Omega-3 ingredients market.

