Stainless Steel Flanges Types and Applications

What is a Stainless Steel Flanges?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless steel is one of the most widely used metals today and flanges are essential for connecting pipes, valves, and other industrial equipment. This metal outperforms several other metals due to its physical properties, which include good corrosion resistance, durability, and so on. This metal is used to make a variety of industrial, commercial, and residential items. Stainless steel pipes are among the most common products made from this metal. These pipes are supported by accessories made of stainless steel as well.

Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading Stainless Steel Flanges Manufacturers in Mumbai, India. The Stainless Steel Flanges have been designed in accordance with the national as well as international industry rules by using high-grade raw materials and advanced technology. Our Stainless Steel Flanges and other products come under a minimum of 5 years warranty. We have a ready stock of Stainless Steel Flanges of different sizes and shapes as per the customers’ requirements. Stainless steel flanges can be used as a plate to cover or close a pipe’s termination.

Types Of Stainless Steel Flanges:

Slip-On Flange: A slip-on flange is essentially a ring that is placed over the pipe end, with the flange face extending far enough from the end of the pipe to allow for a weld bead to be applied on the inside diameter.

Weld Neck Flanges: The flange is made up of a drilled flanged blade with a machined face on one side and a female socket into which the pipe is inserted on the other. These flanges, like the weld neck, are typically made of forged steel.

Blind Flanges : Stainless Steel Blind Flanges are machined with solid forgings. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of high-quality Alloy Steel Blind Plate Flanges, Carbon Steel Blind Flange, and many more. Stainless Steel Blind Flanges are defined as one of the essential parts of the Pipe Fitting Industry. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of Screwed/Threaded Flanges.

Screwed/Threaded Flanges : Screwed/Threaded Flanges are machined with solid forgings. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of high-quality Stainless Steel Threaded Flanges, Alloy Steel Screwed Flanges, Nickel Alloy Screwed Flanges, Duplex Steel Threaded Flanges, and many more. Screwed/Threaded Flanges are defined as one of the essential parts of the Pipe Fitting Industry. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of Long Weld Neck Flanges.

Socket Weld Neck Flanges : Stainless Steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges are machined with solid forgings. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of high-quality Carbon steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges, Alloy steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges, and many more. Stainless Steel Socket Weld Neck Flanges are defined as one of the essential parts of the Pipe Fitting Industry. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of Slip On Flange.

Lap Joint Flanges : Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading Lap Joint Flanges Manufacturers in Mumbai, India. Our Stainless Steel Lap Joint Flange has been designed in accordance with the national as well as international industry rules by using high-grade raw materials and advanced technology.

Long Weld Neck Flanges: Stainless Steel Long Weld Neck Flanges is machined with solid forgings. We are also known as one of the Largest Suppliers of high-quality Stainless Steel Long Weld Neck Flanges Suppliers, Long Weld Neck Flanges Dealers, Carbon Steel Long Weld Neck Flanges Stockists and many more.

Flanges Application & Uses:

Flanges used in Transporting materials

Stainless Steel Flanges used in the Automotive industry

Flanges used in Homes and buildings

SS Flanges used in Sewerage systems, industrial water lines.

Carbon Steel Flanges used in heating, air-conditioning equipment.

Flanges used in Plumbing

Alloy Flanges used in Food Processing Industry

Flanges used in Paper & Pulp Industry

Flanges used in Food Industry

