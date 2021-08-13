Vivaldi unlocks full versatility with Accordion Tabs and Command Chains

Oslo, Norway, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Last month, Wired magazine declared that “You’re Probably Not Using the Web’s Best Browser” if you’re not browsing with Vivaldi. Reinforcing this sentiment, Vivaldi adds even more flexibility with two brand-new features – Accordion Tabs and Command Chains – in its new version Vivaldi 4.1.

These newcomers join Vivaldi’s recent feature-set additions, which include Vivaldi Translate, the betas of Vivaldi Mail, Feed Reader, Calendar, and a lot more, only within a few weeks of the widely acclaimed launch of Vivaldi 4.0.

Users can now choose from three different Tab Stack styles: Compact, Two-Level, or Accordion. With Accordion tabs, tab groups can expand and minimize when active, keeping tabs at hand without overcrowding the Tab Bar.

With Command Chains, users can chain together any of Vivaldi’s 200+ browser commands and execute them in a sequence using a single shortcut, helping them browse more efficiently.

There’s more in Vivaldi 4.1, with overall improvements including silent updates for Windows (for both single users and standalone installs) and an enhanced Reader View on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Download Vivaldi at https://vivaldi.com/download/ and enjoy its new features!

“At the heart of Vivaldi is the desire to educate and inspire people to get more out of their browsing experience. Driven by continuous feedback, we are evolving the most iconic features of Vivaldi such as Tabs, while also adding new ways to navigate far more quickly and easily in Vivaldi” Vivaldi CEO, Jon von Tetzchner, says.

