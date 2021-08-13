ZealousWeb Launches Smart Google Analytics Plugin for Craft CMS!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb Technologies, a Global Digital Agency, is ecstatic to announce the launch of Smart Google Analytics, an inventive Craft plugin for fetching massive user data. It puts an end to the need of logging into Google Analytics to gather information about your site visitor, saving time and effort considerably. An advanced plugin, Smart Google Analytics is easy to install and helps you obtain comprehensive information on how users communicate with your site.

It’s perfect for identifying where precisely your visitors are from, what percentage of them navigated to a specific page, and how long they stayed there. Besides, it also helps you discover where your users are investing their time and casts light on how a specific keyword is performing.

“We have noticed a trend that people are considering Craft as a great alternative to WordPress. Its users are increasing day by day. So we are delighted that our team is working aggressively towards developing innovative Craft plugins that will help users extend the functionality of their websites,” said Keyur Dave, Global COO ZealousWeb.

Ensuring that you understand the data effectively, this plugin displays different types of attractive charts on the Analytics Dashboard Page. The plugin uses widgets to showcase the charts. Since knowing your users is imperative for growing your business, you must give this plugin a try.

Over the years, ZealousWeb has developed highly effective products, including WordPress plugins, ExpressionEngine add-ons, and Magento 2 Extensions, and users are pretty happy with them.

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service, and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/