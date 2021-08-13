More Than 6 Million Lift Trucks Are Likely To Sold Over Next Five Years, Projects By Fact.MR

In its recently added report by Fact.MR has provided unique Insights about Lift Truck Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer thelatest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.

Lift trucks are one of the most widely used pieces of equipment in material handling, it is an industrial powered vehicle used to lift and transport goods for short distances. With growing concerns regarding environmental issues, lift trucks with power supply from electric motors or rechargeable industrial battery have attracted increasing demand in the recent years.

Competitive landscape

Manufacturers consistently strive to introduce smarter, safer, ergonomic, fuel efficient, and highly productive lift trucks to win over increasing competition in the global market.

ELOKON, a European lift truck leader recently featured its automatic mobile personnel protection system for very narrow aisle (VNA) lift trucks at Modex 2018 in the U.S.

Plug Power Inc. has recently introduced the improved and more efficient fuel cells called the GenDrive 2440-36R for its class 2 electric forklift trucks.

Toyota Forklifts, based in Columbus Ind. has recently introduced a new line of heavy-duty lift trucks with adjustable wheelbase, cushion tire forklift and weight capacity of up to 80,000 pounds.

NexSys Technologies has launched a new NexSys TPPL batteries that are designed for class I, II, and III applications including high-capacity trucks. Thin Plate Pure Technology (TPPL) allows fast charging within an hour and lasts up to 16 hours.

Industry automation is another important trend shaping the production of automated or robotic lift trucks. Vendors such as Hyster Robotics, Fetch Robotics, OTTO Motors, Seegrid, and Vecna Robotics are providing autonomous mobile self-driving lift trucks.

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Lift Trucks Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Lift Trucks market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Lift Trucks market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Lift Trucks market size?

E-Commerce Operators Outshine Traditional End Markets for New Sales

Lift trucks find application in every industry that manages transports, stores, and distributes manufactured products. Few of the prominent influencing factors impacting growth of the global lift truck market are discussed below.

Changing International Trade

With the aim to spread innovation, boost productivity and foster economic growth, international trade has witnessed implementation of several novel business strategies. After the downfall in 2016 and 2017, participation from the developing economies and changing trade policies will influence growth of international trade during the forecast. Being an important entity of the import-export activities, lift trucks market is likely to witness challenges of changing international trade.

Growing Warehousing Industry

With the emerging SMEs and dramatic expansion of e-commerce, warehouse constructions have become a common adjunct in every small or large manufacturing or distribution plants. As loading-unloading activities are common in warehouses, lift trucks are highly sought after vehicles in these facilities.

Replacement Market Getting Mainstreamed for Lift Trucks and OEMs Emphasized on Raising After-Sales Service Standards

Future demand for lift trucks is likely to remain under the influence of changing international trade dynamics, expansion of warehousing industry, transformations in logistics and supply chain management, as well as improved equipment efficiency.

Further, owing to industrial expansion and emergence of new SMEs, warehousing industry has flourished in past decades. Loading- unloading, transportation, and distribution are common activities that leverage different types of lift trucks routinely. In addition, manufacturers are introducing smart lift trucks with increased efficiency and productivity.

