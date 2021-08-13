Smart Thermostat Market Top Players, Product Insights and Growth Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Thermostat Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Smart Thermostat Market size is expected to value at USD 2.99 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the soaring demand for smart efficient solutions from number of household across the globe. In addition, increasing adoption of smart household appliances, majorly from North American and European region is expected to drive the market growth in upcoming years. Expansion of smartphones industry is acting as an enabler for smart energy management solutions.

Key Players:

Allure Energy, Inc.

Climote Ltd.

Computime Group Ltd.

Google (Nest Labs)

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Radio Thermostat Company of America

Schneider Electric SE

Tado GmbH

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-thermostat-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Introduction of open source developer APIs offer flexibility and higher performance for smart thermostat devices. These factors are anticipated to positively affect market growth over the forecast period. Globally, the smart thermostat industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market. Smart thermostats are increasing adopted to carry out operations such as heating and cooling devices for residential or commercial applications. Smart thermostats are considered as a vital part of smart or modular home. Smart thermostats are incorporated with next generation open source developer APIs that enhances their usability and performance capability.

Increasing energy consummation and growing demand for remote access solutions to carry out energy management are expected to boost market demand for smart thermostats over the forecast period. In addition, reduced energy bills offers better return on investments leading to a wide acceptance across numerous households, in the recent years.

Moreover, increasing demand form businesses and large-scale organization to monitor and adopt low cost solutions for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems are projected to foster market growth over next seven years. However, factors such as security concerns, data breaches and higher initial cost are expected to acts as the potential constraints for sustained market growth. Yet, integration of advanced technology that enables identification of user behavior, analyzing their patterns, managing the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems automatically. Smart thermostats are operated via remote monitoring capabilities with the help of wireless connectivity. These factors are expected to favor market expansion over the upcoming years.

Smart thermostats such as the Google Nest is capable of a self-learning by analyzing user activities with the help of motion and Infrared (IR) sensors, temperature, and humidity sensors. The recent technological advancements in short-range communication sector coupled with development of novel products are propelling the growth of smart thermostats market, in the recent years.

Technology Outlook:

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others (Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth, and Ethernet)

Regional Outlook:

The smart thermostats industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in domestic appliance market, substantial demand for smart energy solutions, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the smart thermostat market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with favorable government initiatives, strong economic growth, shifting trend towards smart domestic appliances, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/