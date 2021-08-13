Flavored Cocoa Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Flavored Cocoa Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Subtitle – Flavored Cocoa market analysis by Fact.MR offer divulges compelling insights into factors creating sales prospects across key segments. It offers an executive-level blueprint of strategies adopted by the key market players and analyzes the impact of the same on overall growth projection.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Flavored Cocoa. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Flavored Cocoa Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Flavored Cocoa market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Flavored Cocoa

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Flavored Cocoa, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Flavored Cocoa Market.

Segmentation The report further discusses the market taxonomy based on the segments like product type, form type, process type and applications. Based on the product type, the report elaborates estimations on cocoa liquor, cocoa powder and cocoa butter. Cocoa market is further segmented on the basis of processing of cocoa such as Dutch process and Natural process. From the geographical point of view, the regional analysis of the market has been represented in the following regions North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA The segmentation section also reveals some of the leading trends prevailing across the aforementioned regions. Each of the segment has been discussed in-depth considering the historical data, current rationalities, and future opportunities. Sub-segments of each category are also discussed and elaborated in detail.

Cocoa Market Scope Of The Report Fact.MR has collated a report on cocoa market forecast, trend analysis & competition tracking: global review 2018 to 2028. According to which the cocoa market is projected to witness impressive growth opportunities in the aftermath of the rising chocolate popularity and growing consumption of cocoa-based products. The new insightful report on the cocoa market sheds light on the influential market dynamics of the cocoa market that can transform the future growth trajectory of the cocoa market. The report includes key market insights that will enable prominent companies and emerging players associated with the processing or grinding of cocoa to identify potential avenues in the market. After delivering the global overview of the cocoa market, with regard to the current and future prospects of the cocoa bean growth reveals attractive facets of the adoption trend of cocoa across business regions. To completely fathom the cocoa market scenario, the report in divided into sections that deliver a comprehensive and seamless outlook of the market. Individual sections in terms of chapters are discussed below in brief. Rising popularity of cocoa based products such as cocoa drinks, chocolate, cocoa butter and cocoa liquor is boosting the growth of the global cocoa market. Over the recent years, demand for cocoa products, especially chocolate has surged in emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, introduction of cocoa based health drinks and a range of new chocolate confectionary items is also driving the global consumption of cocoa. On the other hand, high cost of production and inadequate supply of cocoa are posing a major challenge to the market. Weather plays a key part in determining the quality and quantity of cocoa beans that are cultivated each year, hence unfavorable weather conditions can lead to low yield, which remains a major concern for the overall cocoa market. Fact.MR’s recently published report reveals that the global market for cocoa will register a moderate CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 40,206.9 Mn. For the last decade or so, a large number of consumers particularly in Westerns countries are opting for healthier alternatives over chocolate, many of them even quitting chocolate completely. This, in turn, is compelling manufacturers to replace chocolate with healthier ingredients in their indulgent products. Following excerpts from Fact.MR’s global cocoa market forecast will be ardent to the market’s future prospects Cocoa liquor will continue to be the top selling cocoa product throughout the forecast period. In terms of revenue, cocoa liquor will account for over 44% share of the market by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, demand for cocoa powder is also likely to increase at significant pace over 2022.

Confectionary remains the largest application segment of the global cocoa market and is expected to account for over 28% revenue share of the market. Towards the end of assessment period, this segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 10,423.9 Mn in 2022. Apart from food and beverage, cocoa also finds application in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical product.

In terms of revenue, Europe currently leads the global market for cocoa, and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to remain one of the most attractive market for cocoa products in 2017 and beyond. During the same period, North America in projected to retain its second spot in the global cocoa market. Competition Tracking Some of the leading companies operating in the global market for cocoa include Barry Callebaut, Nestlé S.A, The Cocoa Processing Company Limited, ADM, Cemoi, Puratos Group, Mars, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate, Cargill, Inc. and United Cocoa Processor, Inc. Many of these players are emphasizing on product innovation and trying to develop low calorie and low fact cocoa products. Companies have ramped up their investments in scientific research programs dedicated to development of healthier food items.

