Automated blood Tube Labeler Market Worth $142.0 Million – High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Automated blood tube labeler helps eliminate human errors in the pre-analytical phase of blood collection. Through the automatic selection of the necessary primary tubes required for patient examination, barcode labels are generated based on the data from laboratory information systems (LIS). Post this, identification labels are automatically pasted on the outer surface of the selected blood sampling tubes. Specimen transportation box ensure the safe transport of biological specimens especially from the collection point to the laboratory. These boxes are also used for the transportation of blood specimens from blood centers to hospitals.

The specimen transportation box market includes insulated boxes (with sound and leak-proof features that regulate or control the temperature inside the box to ensure the safe transportation of the sample) and smart boxes (with features such as real-time monitoring of sample location, temperature, and humidity).

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The automated blood tube labeler market is expected to reach USD 142.0 Million in 2022 from USD 102.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The specimen transport box market is expected to reach USD 135.8 Million in 2022 from USD 94.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The hospital segment expected to have the largest share of the automated tube labeler market in 2017

By end user, classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and blood banks. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing prevalence of diseases where blood diagnosis is essential. For instance, the prevalence rate of infectious diseases is high despite significant improvements in sanitation and medicine. It has been estimated that, annually, infectious diseases affect more than 15 million lives globally (Source: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases).

The smart transportation boxes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR;

By type, the specimen transport box market is divided into traditional transportation boxes and smart transportation boxes. In 2017, the smart transportation box segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This positive growth is attributed to the benefits smart transportation boxes offer over traditional boxes including computer-controlled airflow system, ability to regulate and maintain internal temperature, geographic location tracking, and sample location tracking.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35465368

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The North America accounted for the largest share of the automated tube labeler market. China is expected to register the highest growth rate for the specimen transportation box market. The rising number of conferences, symposia, summits, and training courses organized China are playing a crucial role in enhancing awareness on different automated labeling products, thereby supporting market growth. Such programs involve the participation of leading market players as well as automated blood tube labeling machine experts. In addition, the rising prevalence of diseases requiring blood transfusions will also support the growth of the biological sample transportation market, alongside an increasing incidence of road accidents.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The automated tube labeler market is dominated by players such as Techno Medica (Japan), Kobayashi Create (Japan), and Inpeco (Switzerland). The major players in specimen transport box market include Sonoco Product Company (US), Greiner Holding (Austria), and Alifax Holdings (Italy).

Techno Medica offers products and services in various product lines including, clinical laboratory solutions, in vitro diagnostics, consumables & sales services, among others. The company strategically concentrates on developing new and innovative products to strengthen its position in the automated tube labeler market. For instance, in March 2015, Techno Medica launched the UA Labeller-2 RFID, a tube labeling device.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35465368