Oncology Nutrition Market worth $2.21 Billion – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

The Factors such as the shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition along with the increasing incidence of cancer, growing demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, rising number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions are driving the growth of the oncology nutrition market. Furthermore, the development of elemental formulas and product innovation in terms of non-GMO-based formulas present significant opportunities for the growth of excipients. However, the complications associated with tube feeding and limited reimbursements represent a significant challenge to the market growth.

The Oncology Nutrition Market is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The head and neck cancers segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of type of cancer, the head and neck cancers segment accounted for the largest share of the oncology nutrition market, in 2017. This can be attributed to the use of tube feeding formulas for patients with head and neck cancers as conditions such as severe mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, and nausea & vomiting in these patients limits nutritional intake.

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market for different types of cancer

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, and industry-specific opportunities)

To forecast the size of the oncology nutrition market, in four main regions —North America (along with countries), Europe (along with countries), Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To identify and profile key players in the globalmarket and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

The North America accounted for the largest share of the oncology nutrition market in 2017, followed by Europe. This regional segment shows significant market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, coupled with rapidly growing aging population, which shows greater susceptibility to chronic and acute disorders than other population segments. In addition, long-term care facilities such as homecare & hospices, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities have emerged as efficient alternatives to hospitals. Furthermore, owing to cost-cutting pressures in hospitals, the healthcare system has seen a shift from extended hospital treatment to treatment at home, which is expected to propel the demand for such feeding formulas.

The prominent players in the oncology nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Danone (France), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

Abbott Laboratories dominated the global oncology nutrition market in 2017. The company offers a strong product portfolio, providing a broad line of pediatric and adult oral and tube feeding nutritional products to a wide end-user base. It has a strong distribution network for its nutritional products, with facilities in about 150 countries across North and South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The high consumer awareness about its brands, such as Ensure, PediaSure, Similac, and Pedialyte, is among the company’s major strengths. Abbott focuses on product launches as its major growth strategy.

