Poly-p-phenylene-2, 6-benzobisoxazole (PBO) Market Report : Explored In Latest Research By Fact.MR

Introduction

A high performance fiber, PBO (or Poly-p-phenylene-2, 6-benzobisoxazole), is a heat resistant fiber. The benzene fused oxazole ring structure is the backbone of the rigid PBO molecular chain.

The studies suggest the mechanical strength of PBO to be over two times stronger than any other commercialized synthetic fibers while also being nearly ten times tougher than steel. Its high creep resistance and tensile strength potentially makes PBO as one of the strongest synthetic fiber in the overall fibers market.

The Poly-p-phenylene-2, 6-benzobisoxazole (PBO) market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also forecasts market development during the forecast period.

PBO Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, the East Asia region is expected to account for a prominent proportion in the PBO market owing to the widespread industrial activities in China.

Alongside, South Korea accounts for a majority proportion in the global shipbuilding market which is expected to generate lucrative opportunities over the forecast period. Following East Asia, North America PBO market is expected to remain prominent owing to the rising seaborne trade and increased consumer interests in the adventure sports.

Europe is considered to be a steady market expanding at a healthy pace. The remaining regions are estimated to contribute significantly to the global PBO market.

Some of the market participants in the global PBO market identified across the value chain include Fiber-line, Toyobo Co., Ltd., EuroFibers BV, and Applied Fiber Manufacturing LLC, among others.

PBO Market Segmentation:

The global PBO market can be segmented on the basis of availability, type, application and end use.

On the basis of availability, the global PBO market can be segmented into:

Staple Fiber

Chopped Fiber

Continuous Filament

Spun Yarn

On the basis of type, the global PBO market can be segmented into:

Standard Modulus PBO

High Modulus PBO

On the basis of application, the global PBO market can be segmented into:

Personal Protective Clothing

High Tension Rope

Sports Apparel

Reinforcement Fiber

Others

On the basis of end use, the global PBO market can be segmented into:

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Defense

Marine

Healthcare

Mining

Oil & Gas

Technical Textile

Sports Goods

PBO Market Dynamics:

PBO is lightweight and possesses high strength, where, its applications have been primarily driven by its employment in sports goods. The sports equipment manufacturers, predominantly targeted towards tennis and table tennis racquets, have chosen PBO based fibers as preferred material.

This is expected to set the foundation for the growth witnessed by the PBO market over the forecast period. The PBO fibers are studied to be over a fraction of weight of steel while being nearly ten times stronger than it.

This makes PBO the prime alternative for replacing steel in its construction and oil & gas sectors. With the rising prominence of adventure sports like rock climbing and water skiing, the PBO market is anticipated to expand in line with the growth of such sports activities.

Marine activities like vessel towing and mooring also employ ropes and in view of the high strength of PBO, the rising seaborne trade is anticipated to remain a significant factor driving the growth of the PBO market.

PBO has been stated to be used in space exploration activities by institutions such National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and might witness a sizeable growth owing to the surge in such programs.

Another factor considered to drive the growth in the PBO marketplace is the large scale deployment of optical fibers around the world.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the key trends that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future of the global Poly-p-phenylene-2, 6-benzobisoxazole (PBO) market.

