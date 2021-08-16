Warehouse Robotics Market Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 16 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Warehouse Robotics Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Warehouse Robotics market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Warehouse Robotics Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Warehouse Robotics Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global warehouse robotics market size is estimated to touch USD 6.46 billion by 2025. The market is predicted to witness 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The rapid rise in e-commerce platforms coupled with growing demand from consumers about fast and efficient packaging solution is estimated to proliferate the market growth.

The automation in the warehouse industry is gaining traction owing to the increasing need to ease the various tasks that are labor-intensive. Further, automation provides operational efficiency and reduces manual errors. Additionally, organizations are increasingly deploying robots to address the concern regarding the labor shortage.

The increasing trend of online shopping has led to a rise in the number of start-ups in the e-commerce sector. Further, huge investments by venture capitalists have bolstered the culture of start-ups in emerging countries such as India and China. Organizations are increasingly deploying mobile robots as these robots are capable in deciding the optimum route and navigating in the facility without human intervention.

Robotic systems are expected to witness significant demand from material handling segment. Continuous innovation has resulted in enhancing logistics processes and addressed the issues of low productivity. Moreover, robotic solutions are becoming affordable and increasingly efficient. However, safety-related concerns and increasing unemployment are anticipated to adversely affect warehouse robotics market growth.

Some of the companies for Warehouse Robotics market are:

KUKA AG, Dematic, OMRON Corporation, ABB, KNAPP AG and Honeywell Intelligrated.

