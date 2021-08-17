WE ARE MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS WITH WORLD CLASS QUALITY.

ABOUT MNR GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Catering to the diversified requirements of electrical products in a promising way, we have established ourselves as a leading traders in the market. In our wide assortments, we are offering AC Brakes, Contactors, SC Et DC Glands, Test Terminal Blocks, Lamps, Digital Panel Meters, Push Button Stains, and more. These products are procured from well known and leading vendors of the market. Further, to ensure the quality, we cross check the products before delivering at clients’ end.

We can offer the widest and most extensive quality solutions on different products as per our clients budget. We specialize in different applications about the industry. We provide technical consultancy for turnkey projects in the field of Electrical and Automation trade. We undertake Supply, Installation, Testing Et Commissioning of various projects in the field of Electrical and Automation with our own chain of Panel builders. We also accommodate bulk general supply orders for Automation & Electrical (industrial & commercial) goods as per the client needs on very competitive market rates.

For more details visit: https://www.mnrglobaltech.com/