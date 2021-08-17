Hemorrhoids: Answering Most Asked Questions on Google

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hemorrhoids or piles are a very common condition caused by swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum. Almost all people have hemorrhoids; but, not everyone has enlarged hemorrhoids and problematic symptoms such as rectal bleeding, pain or discomfort, itching, and swelling of the anal region.

Studies show that an estimated 4.4% of the general population worldwide has symptomatic hemorrhoids. With that said, mild to moderate cases of hemorrhoids can be treated and cured with home remedies and lifestyle changes while severe ones can get relief with medical intervention.

Even though this condition is very common, people tend to panic, especially if they experience rectal bleeding. A simple Google search reveals that people in the country have a lot of concerns regarding this condition. To put your mind at ease, World-renowned proctologist and speaker Dr. Antonio Privitera answers the ‘most searched questions’ about hemorrhoids on the search engine.

Q: Is it dangerous/ deadly?

A: “People are easily unnerved when they experience rectal bleeding due to hemorrhoids. This makes them think that it is a dangerous, potentially life-threatening condition. While rectal pain and bleeding must be investigated as it could be a symptom of something entirely different, if it is confirmed to be hemorrhoids, it is rarely dangerous. However, some people may have painful recurrences, making it a disruptive condition to their everyday life and, therefore, they require treatment.”

Q: Is it curable?

A: “Definitely curable. Although hemorrhoid symptoms are disruptive, they are treatable. Complete cure of symptoms is possible if the patient strictly follows the recommended lifestyle changes and home remedies.”

Q: Is it painful?

A: “Unfortunately so. External hemorrhoids when complicated cause the patient to feel pressure, discomfort, or sharp pain while sitting down. They may also feel pain and discomfort during a bowel movement or when wiping the region. Internal hemorrhoids cause pain if thrombosed. incarcerated or strangulated. Along with other remedies, pain relievers are prescribed to help patients feel better.”

Q: Is the surgery painful?

A: “Hemorrhoidectomy, a common surgery performed for Grade 4 hemorrhoids, or Grade 3 hemorrhoids featuring a large external tag is known to have a slow, somewhat painful recovery. However, it provides a more permanent solution to the issue. Nowadays, minimally invasive techniques like laser treatment or doppler-guided vessel ligation, have become first choice as relatively painless.”

Q: Is it hereditary/ genetic?

A: “There is definitely a familiarity related to hemorrhoids. Members of the same family are commonly affected. This is mainly related to an overall laxity of tissues than can be inherited”.

Q: Is it contagious?

A: “Hemorrhoids are found either inside the anus or under the skin around the anus. This condition is not contagious.”

Q: Is it an STD?

A: “No. Since hemorrhoids are not contagious, it cannot be transmitted to other people through any sort of physical contact. This holds for sexual intercourse as well. Hence, it is not an STD.”

Dr. Privitera is currently practicing at NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai, UAE as Consultant General Surgeon (Colorectal). For more information on hemorrhoids and to book appointments, call +971 55 318 8469 today.